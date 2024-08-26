Sabiha Shaikh Won the title of Runners-up for Ms World International 2024

New Delhi [India], August 26: Sabiha Shaikh, based in Thane, Mumbai, is a shining example of perseverance and determination. Her journey from the skies to the world stage is a testament to her diverse talents and unwavering drive. Holding the prestigious title of Runners-up for Ms. World International, a competition that took place in Miami, Sabiha has proven that dreams know no bounds.

From the Skies to the Business World

Before making her mark on the global stage, Sabiha spent years as a cabin crew member, where she honed her skills in communication, discipline, and poise. Transitioning from a career in aviation, she ventured into the world of business, launching a successful accounting and taxation services firm. This shift not only showcased her adaptability but also her passion for entrepreneurship.

A Golden Past in Sports

Sabiha’s achievements are not confined to the corporate world or the pageant stage. Her past is decorated with gold medals in international karate and gymnastics, reflecting her commitment to physical fitness and excellence from a young age. These accomplishments laid the foundation for the resilience and determination she exhibits in her current pursuits.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Sabiha’s ambitions continue to soar. Her future goals include establishing her own production company, where she aims to create impactful content and opportunities for others. This vision is driven by her desire to innovate and lead in the entertainment industry, showcasing the same excellence she has in every other aspect of her life.

The Support Behind the Success

No journey is complete without support, and Sabiha credits a significant part of her success to Urmimala Boruah and the UMB pageants. Their encouragement and belief in her potential have been instrumental in her accomplishments, providing her with the platform and confidence to reach new heights.

Conclusion

Sabiha Shaikh’s story is one of transformation, resilience, and unwavering ambition. From winning gold in sports to excelling in the corporate world, and now standing as a global pageant star with a vision for the future, she continues to inspire and lead by example. As she moves forward, her journey serves as a reminder that with determination, support, and a clear vision, one can achieve anything they set their mind to.

