SADAK SURAKSHA ABHIYAN 2024: "Samvedana ka Safar" Highlights a Holistic Approach to Road Safety

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 14: The SADAK SURAKSHA ABHIYAN 2024: "Samvedana ka Safar," spearheaded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) under the esteemed leadership of the Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari, culminated in a 4-hour telethon, leaving a lasting mark on India's road safety landscape. Partnering with the SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF), a leading non-profit organization in India dedicated to improving road safety and emergency medical care in India since 2008, the initiative emphasized 'empathy' as its core theme, urging responsible behaviour and respect for life on the roads.

The Minister shared his personal experience, highlighting the critical need for change. Nitin Gadkari stated, "In our country, around 500,000 accidents occur every year and in 2022 the loss of lives stood at 168,000 with 450,000 people getting injured. While we continue to improve road and vehicular engineering, this campaign aims to foster collaboration and empathy among road users to drive behaviour change."

Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation, emphasized the impact of the campaign, saying, "Road crashes pose a significant public health challenge in India. Effectively conveying the safety message to the public, fostering empathy, and promoting a profound respect for life is essential. The Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan stands out as a pioneering initiative in this crucial endeavour, and SaveLIFE Foundation is proud to lend support for the cause."

The Telethon featured eminent personalities, including Nitin Gadkari and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Leading actors Pankaj Tripathi and R Madhavan were also an integral part of the campaign along with celebrated singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan; Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, Prasoon Joshi; and Author and Philanthropist, Sudha Murty. The launch of the Sadak Suraksha Anthem by Shankar Mahadevan, with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, resonated with the campaign's foundational pillars - Respect, Patience, Safety, and Collaboration.

Amitabh Bachchan stressed the need for collective action, stating, "Every day, 460 Indians lose their lives in road accidents, which amounted to a staggering 19 deaths every hour. As a nation, we need to work together to prevent these accidents, just like we fought the Covid-19 pandemic."

Avinash Kaul, CEO - Network 18 (Broadcast) and MD A+E Networks, emphasized, "The Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2024 has revealed significant findings regarding road safety. As a nation, we must work together to prevent road accidents and work towards creating a culture of responsibility and safety."

The telethon also served as a significant platform for accident victims to share their personal experiences, thereby humanizing the statistics and highlighting the need for urgent action.

Puneet Singhvi, CEO (Digital) & President - Corporate Strategy-Network 18, stated, "The Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2024: "Samvedana ka Safar" initiative is a commendable and collaborative effort to promote road safety in India. As the 2024 edition concludes, let us make a commitment to make responsible choices, embrace empathy and compassion, and ensure safer roads."

The Telethon also brought to light the Supreme Court's resolute stance on mandatory emergency care at hospitals and stressed the importance of integrating road safety education into school curriculums. While the "Samvedana ka Safar" journey concludes, its impact will continue to resonate in the ongoing endeavours to make Indian roads safer for all. The multifaceted discussions and the powerful anthem pave the way for a safer and more compassionate India on the road.

Watch the SADAK SURAKSHA ABHIYAN 2024: "Samvedana ka Safar" telethon on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_WfrjvoVCE

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor