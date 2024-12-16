Sai University Introduces a 2-Credit Course on "Leadership and Team Building"

India PR Distribution

Tamil Nadu [India], December 16: Sai University has launched a unique 2-credit course titled "Leadership and Team Building," taught by Lieutenant General Ananthanarayan Arun (Retd), a respected military leader turned educator and motivational speaker.

In keeping with Sai University's dedication to a liberal education model, this course will blend theoretical knowledge with practical applications and real-world scenarios. The course content will be customized to resonate with students' interests, ensuring a joyful and impactful learning experience. Here are some of the topics that will be covered:

* Who is a Leader, and how different are Managers?

* Leadership Essentials- Traits, Behaviour and Requirements

* The Psychology of Teams and Leaders Role in Team Efficiency

* Friction, Change, Chaos, Crisis and Leadership

* Communication for Effective Leadership

* Values, Empathy, Fairness and Consistency

* Vision and Mission Creation

* Conflict Prevention

Students will participate in engaging discussions, case studies, and simulations that promote critical thinking, ethical decision-making, and effective communication.

Lieutenant General Arun, celebrated for his outstanding service in the Indian Army, offers a wealth of experience and perspectives in the classroom. His transition from military to education underscores his commitment to developing future leaders.

This course is available to all undergraduate students at Sai University, regardless of their field of study, creating an inclusive atmosphere where diverse viewpoints can enrich learning.

For additional information about the course and enrollment details, please visit our website at www.saiuniversity.edu.in. For a more comprehensive insight into the multidisciplinary learning approach at Sai University, consider visiting the SaiU YouTube Channel, where you can hear directly from students and faculty.

