Sameer Dixit takes over as State Secretary, BJP Film Union, Maharashtra State

In a major development, BJP Film Union, Maharashtra State has strengthened its leadership team with the induction of a firebrand distributor from Maharashtra who has championed causes of regular screening slots of Marathi Films at theatres and multiplexes to lead the BJPs Film Union as State Secretary under the guidance of Sandeep Ghuge, President.

In a launch program of the BJP Film Union organized at the Dadar office of the Bhartiya Janata Party on February 14, Sameer Dixit was welcomed into the primary membership of the BJP and then assumed leadership of State Secretary in the presence of the President of the BJP Film Union Sandeep Ghuge.

Sameer Dixit runs a successful Distribution & Production company, Pickle Entertainment and has distributed more than 250 films so far, and his Pickle Music company is also currently releasing Hindi and Marathi songs.

The function was also marked with the entry into BJP Film Union associates and functionaries associated with the film industry to assist him in various roles and included Rishikesh Bhirangi, Basant Talreja, Sunil Samat, Shaukat Pathan, Prakash Modhve, Kavita Kapoor, Shilpa Rathi, Raju Kamble, Chandresh Sharma, Kunjbihari Aggarwal have also joined the BJP Film Union.

After taking over the position of State Representative, Sameer Dixit also met with the Hon. Minister of Culture, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and BJP Mumbai President Ashishji Shelar for further guidance.

Distributors, Producers and film industry well-wishers were present on this occasion.

Minister assured the delegation that the industry demands will be taken up at all forums. He promised to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to resolve the issues related to the distribution and Exhibition of Marathi & Hindi films.

The photographs pertain to the occasion of Sameer Dixit being appointed as the State Secretary (Distribution) of the BJP Film Union.

