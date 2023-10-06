Sanskar Public School Awarded with Promising School in National Curriculum

Times Education Icons Pune – 2023 award ceremony was held on 29th October, 2023 at JW Mariott, Pune.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Dr. Siddhi Mittal, Principal of Sanskar Public School received award at the hands of dynamic bollywood Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh. Of the 25 Education Icon Awards conferred, it was moment of proud and honour to receive the award said Dr. Siddhi Mittal.

She devoted the award to the parents for their faith and trust towards the school and also the school staff who has been continuously taking efforts for the development of the children.

Dr. Siddhi Mittal’s Her mantra has been to offer education that is both excellent in quality and affordable in terms of fees. One of Siddhi Mittal’s key priorities is the all-around development of the children under her care. She believes that education should go beyond academic learning and should encompass the development of a child’s physical, emotional, and social well-being. To achieve this, she has implemented various programs and initiatives that focus on extracurricular activities, sports, arts, and character-building activities. Siddhi Mittal is committed to uplifting children from any background and providing them with equal opportunities to succeed. She firmly believes that every child has the potential to reach new heights, regardless of their socio-economic status, ethnicity, or religion. She ensures that the school environment is inclusive and promotes diversity, where every child feels valued and respected. Under Siddhi Mittal’s leadership, Sanskar Public School has become a hub of learning and growth for children from all walks of life. Her relentless efforts and commitment to providing quality education at affordable fees have made a significant impact on the lives of the students and their families. Through her dedication, she has helped countless children reach new heights and achieve their full potential.

