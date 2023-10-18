Saraf Furniture Offers Upto 60 per cent Sale Site wide for celebrating A Happy Diwali

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 18: Saraf Furniture, India's solid wood furniture player proudly celebrates a happy Diwali with its customers. The company is aiming to share this happiness with the entire country by offering a sale upto 60 per cent on its 'insaraf.com' website. A leading manufacturer of Sheesham wood furniture, Saraf Furniture deals in wide products range of home decor and furnishings. Major product categories include all kinds of furniture, lightning, accessories and rugs and carpets.

Saraf Furniture was quite possibly one of the earliest furniture retailer to enter the coordinated sector through portable applications. To stay up with the market the company in addition to quality perspective gave incentives like lifetime termite safe guarantee, PAN India conveyance and simple supporting choices to win his audience. The company hails from Sardarshahar, a small town in Rajasthan. They run their operations near the town, so as to provide employment opportunities to the locals. It is their sheer determination and hard work that helped them achieve this milestone sooner and quickly.

India is known for celebrating festivals vivaciously. Being one of the widely celebrated festival of the country, this offer will be live for celebrating festive season. Talking about the announcement Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture says, 'We are extremely happy and proud in presenting our collection of unique design furniture with you all with a hearty discount. It is because of you, our lively customers that trust us in business endeavors that we are able to serve and satisfy you in the best of our abilities. We know that all of you are gearing up for festivites, what better way to celebrate than making our customers happy by offering an upto 60 per cent sale on the website. Come on in and shop till you drop from these amazing discounts. WE assure to ship the orders within 2 days so that your products reach you well before time. We hope we will continue get your love and appreciation in times to come."

The company offers a very employee- centric approach in their business operations in addition to being customer-oriented. From providing period leaves to its women employees to give 12 day holiday break to its employees in the past year, the company has done it all. Also the company is in talks about their expansion plans. Soon Saraf Furniture will be expanding their offline presence in major cities across the country.

