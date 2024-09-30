Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport bags platinum award for energy efficiency at SEEM Awards

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 30 : Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has been awarded the prestigious Platinum Award in the Airport Sector under Facility Category at the Society of Energy Engineers and Managers (SEEM) Awards held in New Delhi last week.

Ahmedabad Airport received this award for numerous sustainable and energy-efficient initiatives like the installation of a new, highly efficient centrifugal chiller with a low energy consumption, resulting in 30 per cent energy saving.

Over 50 presence sensors were installed in offices to control lighting and lower power consumption. Energy efficient plug fans replaced belt-driven fans, reducing energy consumption by 25% in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, SVPIA said in a statement.

Further, eight Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles were replaced with Electric Vehicles (EVs), leading to annual diesel savings of approximately 5,000 litres, as well as reducing greenhouse emissions.

33 Tons of Refrigeration (TR) Fan Coil Units (FCUs) were placed in various areas against split units, saving around 25 per cent of electricity compared to conventional air conditioning units.

SVPIA said it is committed to promoting eco-friendly technologies and fostering a sustainable future.

"This Platinum Award underscores our dedication towards creating a greener and more sustainable airport facility," the statement added.

