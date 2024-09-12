SBI sanctions project loan of Rs. 10,050 crores to Damodar Valley Corporation

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has sanctioned Rs 10,050 crores to Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Project of 1600 MW to be set up at Koderma, Jharkhand, the SBI said in a statement on Thursday.

This project has been identified by the Ministry of Power as one of the projects for capacity addition by 2030.

