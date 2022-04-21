Sensex surges 722 points; Reliance, TCS, Infosys climb

The Indian equities markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading around 1.2 per cent higher on Thursday afternoon led by strong buying support in heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 722.17 points or 1.27 per cent higher at 57,759.67 points at 12.29 pm, against its previous day's close at 57,037.50 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 57,458.60 points and surged to a high of 57,801.77 points in the morning trade.

This is the second consecutive day of a strong rally in the markets. The Sensex had gained 574.35 points or 1.02 per cent on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 200.15 points or 1.17 per cent higher at 17,336.70 points. The Nifty had gained 177.90 points or 1.05 per cent on Wednesday.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) surged 2.30 per cent to Rs 2781. The scrip had gained 3.03 per cent on Wednesday.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was trading 2.15 per cent higher at Rs 3632.50. Infosys soared 2.22 per cent to Rs 1623.10.

Asian Paints 2.77 per cent higher at Rs 3168.60; Bajaj Finserv 2.44 per cent higher at Rs 15888; Mahindra & Mahindra 2.10 per cent higher at Rs 899; Maruti Suzuki 1.92 per cent higher at Rs 7816 and Kotak Bank 1.67 per cent higher at Rs 1751 were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only three of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. Tata Steel slumped 1.50 per cent to Rs 1294. Power Grid Corporation and Nestle India were the other two scrips trading in the red.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor