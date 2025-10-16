Sequoia Healthcare: India's Homegrown Champion in Advanced Diagnostic Imaging

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: In a country as vast and diverse as India, access to early and accurate diagnosis can make all the difference between life and loss. Yet, the reality is stark India has only a fraction of the MRI and CT imaging infrastructure it needs. For decades, high-end medical imaging equipment has been dominated by imported giants, leaving behind rural hospitals, tier-2 towns, and budget-constrained clinics. Reimagining Medical Technology for Bharat and Beyond.

This is where Sequoia Healthcare emerges as a true game changer India's first full-stack OEM in advanced diagnostic imaging, designing and manufacturing world-class MRI and CT systems right here at home.

Born from Vision, Built with Purpose

Founded by S. Viswanathan, an industry veteran with over two decades of experience in diagnostic imaging, Sequoia Healthcare was born out of a deeply personal mission: to make India self-reliant in critical health technology.

"We're not just building machines. We're building access," says Viswanathan. "Every Indian patient deserves a chance at timely, affordable, and quality diagnosis."

Today, Sequoia is proud to deliver exactly that with cutting-edge MRI and CT systems made entirely in India, tailored for Indian clinical conditions, electrical environments, and economic realities.

Flagship Innovation: Helium-Free MRI and Next-Gen CT

Clarity 1.5 Tesla MRI

Sequoia's Clarity 1.5T MRI is the first Helium-Free MRI scanner developed in India, and one of only a handful in the world. It features a zero-helium, zero-boil-off magnet, drastically lowering both running costs and environmental impact.

With advanced 16-channel MUSIC RF coil integration, powerful 35 mT/m gradients, and a short, wide-bore design, it provides fast, high-resolution imaging with enhanced patient comfort ideal for neurology, orthopaedics, oncology, and full-body studies.

Inspiration 64 Slice CT Scanner

Sequoia's Inspiration 64 is a versatile, high-speed, non-cardiac CT system capable of completing a chest scan in under 6 seconds and full Angio studies in under 32 seconds. Certified by CDSCO, AERB, and BIS, it's designed to perform in India's dust-prone, power-variable environments all while keeping lifecycle ownership costs remarkably low.

Both systems are manufactured at Sequoia healthcare facility at chikkaballapur and AMTZ (Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone) India's premier MedTech manufacturing hub.

From Service to Systems: A Strong Foundation

Before building its own imaging systems, Sequoia began as a third-party multi-vendor diagnostic imaging service provider, supporting over 200 installations across India. This experience taught the team firsthand where global machines failed to serve India's needs and built Sequoia's unmatched capability in nationwide service, logistics, and technical support.

This background also helps Sequoia:

* Extend the life of legacy equipment, saving hospitals millions in capex

* Train India's next generation of imaging engineers

* Ensure fast, local service support often overlooked by global brands

This deep service backbone is what gives Sequoia an edge not only in making machines but in keeping them running where they're needed most.

What's Next: PET CT, Cardiac CT, and 3T MRI

Sequoia is preparing to launch:

* A 3T Helium-Free MRI doubling the field strength with zero helium consumption

* A 128-slice Cardiac CT scanner with AI-assisted workflows

* An Ultrafast Digital PET CT scanner for oncology and functional imaging

All three systems are in advanced prototype stages, soon to undergo regulatory assessment. With these launches, Sequoia aims to position India as a global player in the high-end diagnostic imaging space not just as a consumer, but as a creator.

Real Impact, Real Lives

The power of Sequoia's dedication came into focus during the COVID-19 pandemic. While cities were locked down and roads were empty, Sequoia's field engineers travelled thousands of kilometres, ensuring that every scanner under their care remained operational often in rural or remote hospitals where that one scanner was a lifeline.

This wasn't just business continuity. It was a lifeline of diagnostics that touched thousands of lives when it mattered most.

"We didn't just keep machines running. We kept hope alive," reflects Viswanathan.

A Call to Collaborate

Sequoia's mission is deeply aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat and global health equity. It welcomes partnerships with:

* Public and private hospitals

* State and central government health missions

* NGOs and health foundations

* Investors aligned with long-term impact

Whether you're a hospital looking for reliable Indian-made imaging equipment or a policymaker advocating for health infrastructure Sequoia invites you to be part of the movement.

