Servokon Systems Limited Successfully Completed Type Tests and Special Tests on 5 MVA (33/11Kv) Power Transformer from CPRI Bhopal

New Delhi [India], January 5: In a momentous accomplishment, the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) Bhopal, a prominent third-party organisation under the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, has awarded Servokon Systems Limited with Type Tests & Special Tests certificates on 5 MVA (33/11Kv) Power Transformer. The successful completion of Type Tests & Special Tests on a transformer of this high rating highlights Servokon's pioneering achievement, a testament to the strength of domestic manufacturing and engineering capabilities. This milestone not only marks a significant achievement for Servokon, standing as an impressive technical feat within the industry, but it also coincides with the company's wholehearted embrace of the new year, symbolizing a rejuvenated beginning and auspicious prospects.

Haji Kamruddin, Founder and Managing Director of Servokon Systems Limited, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "Receiving Type Tests & Special Tests certificates on the 5 MVA (33/11Kv) Power Transformer from CPRI Bhopal is a testament to our dedication to delivering reliable and high-performance power transformers. These certifications reinforce Servokon's position as India's leading power conditioning equipment and transformer manufacturer. Obtaining these certificates from CPRI, whose reputation and international standing further emphasise our commitment to excellence, contributes to buyer confidence."

He further highlighted, "It assures our customers, including State Electricity Boards, Government PSUs electrical contractors and project specifiers, that our products meet stringent quality standards and are deemed safe. As the demand for certified products rises, Servokon takes pride in reducing product liability risks and fulfilling regulatory obligations, ensuring our clients receive the highest-quality goods. Our dedication to maintaining a reputable standing further solidifies Servokon's position as a trusted industry player."

Servokon's CPRI-approved 5 MVA (33/11Kv) power transformer is poised to substantially impact India's energy landscape. This milestone aligns with the Ministry of Power's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), addressing discoms' challenges and supporting economic growth, environmental sustainability, and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat @2047 as India embarks on a journey towards energy independence. Servokon's contribution strengthens India's power sector, aligning seamlessly with the nation's journey towards becoming a developed nation by its 100th year of independence.

Servokon Systems Limited continues to lead the way in setting benchmarks for quality and reliability in the power transformer industry. This certification from CPRI Bhopal serves as a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

