New Delhi (India), October 17: World Fashion Art Business Forum: A Melting Pot of Global Fashion & Culture The glamorous city of Dubai, known for its luxurious landscapes and cutting-edge architecture, recently became the epicenter of global fashion and culture. it played host to the prestigious World Fashion Art Business Forum. This event, under the patronage of H H Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mulla, witnessed an electrifying amalgamation of fashion, art, and business dialogues, setting a benchmark for future fashion forums.India’s famous fashion industrialist Shafeeq ur Rahman was seen, Where he represented his company Star Life Hyderabad.

Lana Varina: The Quintessential Host

Lana Varina, the Founder of the World Fashion Week Dubai, took charge as the quintessential host. With her keen eye for detail and impeccable organizational skills, the forum concluded with a symphony of applause, marking its impactful presence in the global fashion community.

The Glittering Venue: Habtoor Palace, Dubai

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, the opulent Habtoor Palace stood as the grand stage for this three-day forum. The palace, known for its luxurious ambiance, was the ideal backdrop against which the future of fashion, art, and business was discussed and envisioned.

Intellectual Inauguration: The Opening Press Conference

The event kick-started with an intellectually charged press conference, setting a refined tone. The discussion dived deep into the evolving industry insights and foresaw the fashion, art, and business dynamics of tomorrow. Those present got an enlightening glimpse into the future, establishing the forum as a hub of innovative thought.

Honoring Excellence: The Award Ceremony

The forum wasn’t just about discussions and dialogues. It was also a platform to recognize and applaud individuals who have left an indelible mark in their respective fields. Leaders, business pioneers, and advocates of women empowerment, to name a few, were felicitated.

H H Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mulla was bestowed with an award for his unmatched leadership and unparalleled contributions to community services. On the other hand, H H Shaikh Nora Al Khalifa was celebrated for championing the cause of women empowerment.

Spotlight on Shafeeq ur Rahman & Star Life Hyderabad

Bridging Indian Fashion with the World.In the constellation of stars that the event boasted, Shafeeq ur Rahman shone the brightest. Representing Star Life Hyderabad, his brand was acknowledged and celebrated on this international platform, making India proud.

Under Shafeeq ur Rahman leadership, Star Life Hyderabad has not just been a fashion brand. It’s been a catalyst, fostering cultural exchange between India and the world. Rahman’s participation in the Expo 2020 India Pavilion Dubai, where the Star Life Hyderabad Fashion Show was a roaring success, is a testament to his brand’s mission.

According to Media Hindustan interaction,Shafeeq ur Rahman threw light on Star Life Hyderabad’s vision. By partnering with entities like the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Government of India, his brand endeavors to be the bridge that connects fashion, culture, and business globally. The accolades he received during the forum reaffirmed Star Life Hyderabad’s pivotal role in the international fashion narrative.

Showcasing Global Talent: Designers Who Stole the Show

The World Fashion Art Business Forum was also a platform for designers from around the world to showcase their talent. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable participants:

Angelo Estera Couture (UAE): Representing the host nation, this designer brought the essence of UAE’s fashion to the global forefront.

L’Art Du Kaftan (Morocco): A refreshing take on traditional Moroccan fashion, this label showed how traditions could be intertwined with modern aesthetics.

Polina Tropillo (Russia): Hailing from Russia, Polina’s designs encapsulated the rich history and vibrant culture of her homeland.

Wedding World (Ukraine): Every piece from this designer was a bridal dream, showcasing the intricate designs Ukraine is famed for.

The Star Life Hyderabad (India): Under Shafeeq ur Rahman guidance, this label presented India’s diverse fashion and cultural tapestry.

Gven Style (Russia): Another gem from Russia, Gven Style displayed the country’s modern fashion sensibilities.

Pamela Quinzi (USA): Representing the USA, Pamela’s designs were a blend of contemporary style with timeless elegance.

Roskokoshno (Russia): A tribute to Russian art and culture, this label stood out for its unique designs.

Glamorous Chic (UAE): True to its name, this label from the UAE was the epitome of glamour and chic.

Landllba (Mexico): This label brought the vibrant colors and rich heritage of Mexico to the forum.

The World Fashion Art Business Forum 2023 was more than just an event. It was a milestone in the journey of global fashion, art, and business. By bringing together thought leaders, business magnates, and fashion icons under one roof, the forum has set a precedent for future gatherings. As the curtains came down on this mega event, one thing was clear – the world of fashion is ever-evolving, and events like these are pivotal in shaping its future.

