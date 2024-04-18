Shagun Ratna Gems and Jewellers inaugurates new showroom in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), [India], April 18: Shagun Ratna Gems & Jewellers, the ultimate destination for the finest quality gemstones and diamond jewellery, celebrated the grand inauguration of its new showroom in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Known for its unmatched quality and exquisite craftsmanship, Shagun Ratna Gems & Jewellers provides a diverse range of astrological gemstones, diamond jewellery, gold italian jewellery meticulously crafted to adorn every occasion. From timeless bracelets to elegant earrings, and captivating necklace sets to enchanting rings, the showroom caters to every discerning taste and style.

Commenting on the milestone, Gurjotsingh, Owner of Shagun Ratna Gems & Jewellers, said, “We are thrilled to unveil our new showroom, which showcases our dedication to delivering the finest quality gemstones and diamond jewellery to our valued patrons in Ahmedabad. This inauguration marks a significant milestone in our 40-year journey, and we are excited to continue our tradition of excellence for years to come.”

Paropkarsingh, Owner of Shagun Ratna Gems & Jewellers, said, “The new showroom is not just a jewellery showroom but a destination where craftsmanship meets elegance. We invite jewellery and gemstone enthusiasts to explore the latest collection of customised diamond jewellery and experience luxury at its best.”

Shagun Ratna Gems & Jewellers takes pride in being a trusted supplier of certified precious and semi-precious stones, offering a wide array of natural yellow sapphire (pukhraj), blue sapphire (neelam), emerald (panna), ruby (manek), coral (moonga), pearl (moti), opal, all Navgrah astrological stones, and a stunning selection of diamond jewellery & CZ gold jewellery all at the best prices.

Be it the perfect jewellery for special occasions such as anniversaries, engagements, and weddings, or daily use and casual wear, Shagun Ratna Gems & Jewellers promises an exquisite collection of jewellery and an unmatched shopping experience.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor