Shailendra Singh's next cinema, 'Untitled' is a stark, dramatic thriller

Even while celebrating the stunning release of his film Unplugged in Mumbai starring Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Shailendra Singh is completing post-production on his next full-length feature film, 'Untitled'. Shailendra not only directs the film but wrote the film's suspenseful screenplay and stars as the withdrawn, haunted lead protagonist.

Shailendra describes the film as "a stark, dramatic thriller set in the cold, solitary landscape of the Himalayan Mountains. It's Kiranraj K's 777 Charlie meets Machoian's The Killing of Two Lovers'. If faith is 'trusting in something you cannot explicitly prove', then anyone or anything can be the recipient of our faith. If it seems that God has turned his back on you, where would you turn?"

After producing 72 feature films and being a major power-player in Indian cinema for over 20 years, Shailendra's current passion is to use his global sensibilities to tell Indian-centric stories for global consumption. In order to do this, he's been involved in every single aspect of the filmmaking for 'Untitled' - even the highly unique music score.

In order to perfectly balance the intense beauty of the snow-covered, mountain landscapes with the protagonist's intense inner turmoil - a compelling portrait of male PTSD - Shailendra worked closely with the film's composer's to capture analog, organic sounds from rural and urban landscapes - and then mix them into a completely original, riveting soundtrack.

In the past few years, Shailendra has been writing, directing and releasing films under the banner of 'unplugged cinema by Shailendra Singh'.

Films like :

/Unplugged in Mumbai, starring Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

/SERGEI, starring the world's most famous ballet dancer Sergei Polunin

/Kache Din (Raw Days, ), starring Deepak Dobriyal and Yashpal Sharma

have been catching the attention of global audience and racking up awards at major global film festivals.

This is not Shailendra's first time in front of the cameras, either. Beyond starring alongside Michael and Catherine, and Sergei Polunin, in his 'unplugged cinema', Shailendra made his acting debut in the emotional road-trip film, Diversion - which he wrote and directed. After running India's first local and global talent agency for movies, music and sports, ranking as the '12th Most Powerful Man in Bollywood' (Filmfare, 2009) and called the 'StarMaker' (Stardust, 2018), Shailendra's current journey in film finds him diving deep in to the heart of the storytelling itself - a shift from being in business, to being the business.

"In films, I've been there and done that," says Shailendra. "But I've never lost the awe and wonder that I have for films. I have all these stories inside of me that need to find their way out, and I'm exploring all ways and forms of doing that. No expectations and no limitations. Whatever the story needs from me, I will do it."

/'Untitled' releases in 2023

/Boss Entertainment presents

/cinema by Shailendra Singh

/a Silver Slate and Nayana Singh production

/directed by Shailendra Singh

/written by Nicole Sottung

