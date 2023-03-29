Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover’s father passes away

Ashneer Grover announced the death of his father, Ashok Grover, via an Instagram post this morning. Ashok Grover died at the age of 69.

“Bye Papa. Love you,” wrote ousted BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, sharing a picture of his father. “Take Care of Papaji, Badi Mummy, Nanaji and Naniji in heaven,” he added. Ashok Grover was a Delhi-based chartered accountant. The cause of his death is not immediately clear. He is survived by his son, Ashneer Grover, and daughter Aashima. Ashneer Grover's post for his father has received an outpouring of condolence messages.