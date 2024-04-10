Shark Tank Judge Peyush Bansal Seeks Land in Bengaluru For Mega Factory

India based Eyewear chain Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal said that the company is in plans to build its next mega factory in Bengaluru. He also said that 25 acres of land is required near Kempegowda International Airport for opening a mega factory and asked if any factory is for sale in the desired location. Around five minutes after Bansal's LinkedIn post, Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil at 11:48 am shared a screenshot of the post and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Karnataka is the ideal destination! @peyushbansal @Lenskart_com. The Industries Department is committed to supporting and facilitating all your requirements. Concerned officials will reach out immediately.



A press release from the industries minister's office stated that Patil responded at lightning speed to Lenskart's demand for land. "Many people in 'X' expressed their appreciation for this move by the minister," it said.Established in 2010, Lenskart operates more than 1,500 retail outlets across the country. The company's largest manufacturing facility is situated in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Devanahalli (near Bengaluru airport) in the north of Bengaluru has become the latest hub for many major investments in the state. Last year, Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn said that it is investing an additional $1.67 billion (roughly ₹14,000 crore) in Karnataka.The additional investment is reportedly to set up a manufacturing facility in Devanahalli where Foxconn has already acquired 300 acres of land for investments. The Karnataka state government in August last year announced that Foxconn planned to invest $600 million on two component factories in the state.