SHARP Launches New A3 Colour Multifunction Printers in India, Makes Everyday Office Tasks Simpler and Smarter

New Delhi [India], June 20: SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation, Japan, has launched its latest A3 colour multifunction printer (MFP) series in India during the SHARP National Dealer Meet 2025 and Silver Jubilee Celebrations. Designed to redefine office efficiency and meet the evolving demands of Indian businesses, the newly introduced models BP-22C20/BP-22C20T and BP-22C25/BP-22C25T are built to enhance productivity with copy and print speeds of 20 PPM and 25 PPM respectively. These models combine performance, compactness, and cost-effective colour output in a single robust device.

The BP-22C series MFPs bring an optimal mix of functionality and design, offering one of the most compact footprints in their class. These models are designed to seamlessly integrate into dynamic work environments including SMEs, corporate offices, co-working spaces, healthcare, and educational institutions. With a 7-inch intuitive touch panel, users can easily access key functions and simplify document handling through smart features such as Rotated Output for Copy and duplex printing - streamlining tasks across both portrait and landscape formats with ease.

"Indian offices today are looking for smart, reliable machines that don't take up too much space but still get the job done well. That's exactly what the BP-22C series is about. It's practical, easy to use, and brings colour printing within reachwithout making it complicated or expensive, "said Mr. Osamu Narita, Managing Director - SHARP Business Systems, India.

"We designed this series with real work situations in mindbusy teams, limited space, and the need for quick results. Whether it's scanning, printing or sharing documents on the go, the BP-22C20 and BP-22C25 offer the flexibility and performance that fit right into Indian workplaces, "said Mr. Sukhdev Singh, President - Smart Business Solutions, SHARP Business Systems, India.

Innovative Design and Exceptional Connectivity

Engineered to support diverse office workflows, the BP-22C series offers consistent print speeds of up to 20/25 pages per minute in both colour and monochrome. With 2 GB RAM and 16 GB eMMC storage, the devices support high-efficiency operations, including PCL printing, quick warm-up, and an expanded paper capacity of up to 1,850 sheets for uninterrupted tasks.

The series also stands out for its enhanced mobile connectivityusers can print and scan directly from smartphones via the Sharpdesk Mobile app. Compatibility with AirPrint allows seamless integration with iOS devices, while USB Direct Print functionality further adds convenience for users needing quick access. Optional wireless connectivity ensures flexibility, especially in office environments lacking LAN infrastructure.

Additionally, advanced features like the 100-sheet Reversing Single Pass Feeder with 31 OPM scan speed and multiple destination options (email, FTP, USB) make the BP-22C series a practical choice for busy offices managing high-volume document workflows.

"Businesses today are looking for solutions that balance versatility and efficiency," said Jun Kasawaki, Head of Asia Business Solutions Centre, Thailand, SHARP. "The BP-22C series is designed to cater to the evolving needs of the modern workplace, where space is limited but performance expectations are high. With its combination of vibrant colour printing, exceptional monochrome functionality, and energy-efficient operation, the BP-22C series enables businesses to stay ahead of the curve, delivering high-quality colour documents on demand while minimizing operational costs."

Security and Sustainability at the Forefront

SHARP has prioritized security in the BP-22C series, offering password-based user authentication and secure job retention. IT administrators can also benefit from secure data erasure protocols when decommissioning the deviceensuring complete data privacy and regulatory compliance.

On the sustainability front, these ENERGY STAR® certified MFPs consume as little as 0.5W in network standby mode, reducing power usage and supporting environmentally responsible operationsa key consideration for Indian enterprises looking to align with green practices.

A Powerful Solution for India's Diverse Business Ecosystem

Whether in small businesses, educational institutions, hospitals, or government offices, the SHARP BP-22C series provides a cost-efficient solution with high-quality colour printing, fast performance, and robust mobile support. These MFPs offer Indian enterprises the opportunity to enhance office productivity while maintaining low operational costs.

The BP-22C20/BP-22C20T and BP-22C25/BP-22C25T will be available across India through SHARP's network of offices and authorized channel partners, with pricing starting from INR 2,97,500.

About SHARP Business Systems (India)

SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd is an ISO 900l: 2015 Certified and wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation, Japan which is a 112-year-old company with many technological innovations. Supported by a well-trained sales and service force, our business provides a host of market leading B2B and B2C products that includes a comprehensive range of the latest office Solutions, Visual Solutions and Home Solutions across India for over 25 years.

