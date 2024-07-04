Shining Stars: Celebrating Excellence at the Glad to Honour Awards G2H2 2024 in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 4: Get ready to dazzle at the Glad to Honour Awards 2024 presented by KP Group and co-powered by Ayaani Diamonds. Join us on 6th July 2024 in Kratos Club, Surat to honour the shining stars across fashion, entertainment, creators, influencers, achievers, and beyond. The stage is waiting to cheer and celebrate the talent and inspiration of these remarkable individuals.

Mark your calendars and get ready for an evening filled with sparkle and glamour as we celebrate the icons who have made a significant impact. This event will be remembered as one of the best events of the year as the stars will shine brighter than ever before.

Event joinees and celebrities: Sana Raees Khan – Actress and Suprime Court Advocate, ACP Shahida Parveen -Encounter Specialist J&K, Jaya Kishori – Motivational Speaker, Madhurima Tuli- Actress, Nayab Midha- Poetess, Anushka Rathod- Finance Influencer, Aoora- International Singer, Kalpana Gandharva- Singer, Mahesh Sawani – Industrial & Social Work, and Nilesh Mandlewala – Oregon Donar Organisations.

This event is in partnership with the most prestigious award ceremony, the Iconic Gold Awards. It is an achievement-based awards ceremony, with awardees coming from all over India. The entire event is conceptualized by Piyush Jaiiswaal.

Don't miss out on this spectacular evening from 4PM to 7PM on 6th July 2024!

For updates and join us in celebrating excellence at the Glad to Honour Awards 2024

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor