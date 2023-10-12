Showcasing Hitachi India's Technological Prowess at the 15th International Railway Equipment Exhibition 2023 in New Delhi

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 12: The 15th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE), is being organized at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Ministry of Railways of the Government of India.

The three-day event, which is one of the largest exhibitions of the rail transport industry in Asia, will see Hitachi showcase its distinctive technological capabilities for the rail sector including rolling stock, signalling, digital services, semiconductors and energy management components and systems.

Hitachi's presence in India includes several businesses that span across railways, IT, energy, payments, e-education, e-healthcare, and railway components, which together cover an integral part of the urban mobility landscape. Hitachi in India has been an integral partner for over nine decades, offering its advanced solutions for urban mobility and Indian Railways helping build a seamless, safe, comfortable, and secure travel experience for billions. Hitachi will showcase its distinctive technological capabilities across Rolling Stock and Rail Control Line of Business which caters Propulsion System, Train Control and Management System, Predictive Maintenance system, electronic interlocking systems, surveillance solutions, Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), Train Protection Warning System (TPWS) and other state of art technology for mobility solutions.

This presence has seen Hitachi supporting the nation for decongesting and decarbonizing major Indian cities, by executing digital signalling systems for metro projects in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Noida. These metro systems are providing enhanced connectivity to cities across India using globally proven green and digital rail technologies across signaling, components, and surveillance.

Other crucial projects that Hitachi India has delivered include which contribute to the Indian economy and Quality of life:

1. 'Western Dedicated Freight Corridor' - The Golden Quadrilateral's four largest citiesDelhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkataare connected by this corridor, which unites the country. With its tried-and-true rail control technologies, including Electronic Interlocking, Train Monitoring and Diagnostic System, Train Protection and Warning System, Hitachi helps India build an efficient, cost-effective, and clean goods network.

2. 'Gatiman Express' - India's first semi-high-speed train powered by Hitachi Rail ETCS Level I technology, and one of Asia's largest Electronic Interlocking Systems at Juhi Yard, which allows operators to set as many as 973 routes in just a few clicks.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director, Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd. shared - "Hitachi India's partnership with the Indian Railways is a testament to our progressive vision of ensuring and building a resilient Railway infrastructure. We have been instrumental in supporting the Indian Railways across its mission to offer a distinguished travel experience to citizens through implementing multifarious projects covering the length and breadth of India. Indian Railways, the lifeline of the nation is a catalyst bonding Humans with Humans and Hitachi India is an integral part of this voyage that is touching the lives of billions, every day. Our cosmic technological superiority spread across, signalling, communication-based traffic control solutions, Electronic Interlocking is pivotal in constituting an agile multi-modal mobility environment. Hitachi India has been mounting its footprints in India through offering a holistic framework of Railway solutions including IT, Energy, Payments for both open and closed loop ticketing system. With over nine decades of cementing presence in India and presence of more than 28 business conglomerates along with a 33,000 strong yet competent workforce, we are committed to transforming the Urban Mobility Landscape for the nation."

