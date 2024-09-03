Shravan Sagar Kalyan Set to Shine as a Dashing Police Officer in 'Bharkhama,' Releasing on September 6

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 3: Rajasthani film Bharkhama is releasing on 06 September after the recent trailer release in which Rajasthani superstar Shravan Sagar Kalyan will be seen playing the role of Dabangg police officer.

Bharkhama is an upcoming drama thriller film directed by S Sagar. It stars Shravan Sagar Kalyan, Anjali Raghav, Rajveer Gurjar Bassi, Garima Kapoor, Sahil Chandel, Jitendra Chawdi, Raj Kasot and Vinod Painter among many other actors. Two songs of the film Manne Ho Gayo Hain Pyar and Dil Disco Karein have also been released.

The story of the film "Bharkhama" depicts the immortal love of Nilofer and Sagar, which is like immortal love stories in history like Laila-Majnu, Shiri-Farhad and Moomal-Mahendra. The film shows the true nature of love and the dedication of a Dabangg police officer.

"Bharkhama" invites the audience to come to the cinema hall and find answers to their questions, where they can watch the story of the tolerant and beloved Sagar.

Shravan Sagar Kalyan's first Rajasthani film is 'Mhaaro Biro Hai Ghanshyam' and Bollywood debut film is 'The Hero Abhimanyu'. Apart from this, Sagar has acted in great Rajasthani films like 'Patelan', 'Dangal', 'Raju Rathore', 'Pagdi', 'Shankhnaad', 'Aata Sata' and 'Bahubali (Rajasthani)'.

The lead actors of the film Shravan Sagar Kalyan and Anjali Raghav appealed to the public that "The film Bharkhama is releasing pan India on 6th September. Do watch it in your nearest cinema halls."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor