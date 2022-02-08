SHREE expands to International Markets, launches new stores in UAE

SHREE, the quintessential Indian ethnic wear brand expands its footprint in the international markets with the launch of its first store at City Centre, Sharjah, UAE, and is in the process of opening a second store at the City Centre Deira, Dubai.

Along with growing its impression overseas, the brand is all set to bring quality, chic, affordable ethnic wear to more cities in India! Adding to its burgeoning portfolio of 100 stores, SHREE will open 50+ stores in India in 2022.

Speaking on this occasion, Sheetal Kapoor, Co-founder & Director, SHR Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are excited about this new endeavour, launching our brand to our customers in UAE has been in the planning for a while and we are thrilled to see it come to life. Soon, we will be launching an online e-commerce website for our UAE customers to shop SHREE online .

We are also looking forward to our new store launches in India. The more stores we launch the closer we are to our customers!"

Furthermore, the brand is reinventing itself, and this year, it is all set to unveil the new SHREE! The aim here is to bring out the vision and mission of the brand - Shree designs outfits for women who are rooted in India's rich cultural heritage but have a global outlook!

SHREE now has a completely new logo, tagline, and a brand story wherein lies the brand's true essence. The new tagline "She is Special" enunciates on what SHREE stands for - the power that every Indian woman withholds. Besides, the new branding promotes the brand motto "Made in India". The goal is to promote the employment of home-grown factories, small job workers, tailor masters, and every life we touch in the making of our garments. SHREE goes from fibre to fashion domestically. It is a truly Indian product - Inspired, Sourced and Made in India.

Speaking on the new brand identity, Kapoor adds, "Our rebranding activity seeps into our new store concept as well. We call it SHREE 2.0. This new retail concept is inspired from the idea of bold femininity and Indian culture/architecture. One can see the cultural nuances in the motifs, vintage designs and colour palette that brings forth a sense of celebration! To add to all that is new happening at SHREE, we are now launching our Spring Summer 2022 collection titled "She is Special"! To all of us this is a special collection as it's our first since the transformation."

Ethnic wear can be worn anytime, anywhere! Creatively designed keeping in mind the needs of today's women and the new trend (work from home) heralded by the pandemic, Shree's latest Spring-Summer 2022 collection is all about keeping you comfortable yet pretty!

This new line is vibrant and classy. Enthused by the soothing pastel shades that depict the approaching summer, this collection consists of fabrics that are airy and breathy, styles that express comfort and convenience, and patterns that showcase 'chic' at its very core. The different types of detailing, surface ornamentation, handwork digital print, and embroideries enhance a variety of styles.

The "Fabrics in Focus" this season are easy and breathable fabrics such as cotton, rayon, flex, muslin, khadi cotton, etc. In terms of cuts and styles the focus is mainly on straight cuts, A-lines and fit and flare across kurtas, tunics, ethnic sets, multi-functional 3pc sets and dresses.

Adding to the expansion plans, Kapoor adds, "A major part of our investment has been to ramp up the brand. We have invested 5 crores for our stores and e-comm portal in UAE. With online shopping becoming top priority for our customers, our focus is to provide them ease of purchase and payment. Thus, we have also invested a major chunk of our budget in our website, WhatsApp store (store-to-door) and more. Besides, we are in the process of revamping our existing 100 stores as per the new retail concept."

SHREE has always been about keeping up with the ever-changing demands of the Indian fashion world, while making it chic and affordable for its customers. Its main priority is and always will be the comfort and convenience of the consumers. Hence, the brand has ramped up to make shopping with SHREE a breeze!

SHR Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. is an ethnic wear manufacturer and distributor of everyday women's clothing across India and abroad. With an exquisite range of ethnic wear for women, Shree celebrates the Indian-ness of every woman and takes pride in our Indian culture. The brand, in its' entirety is quality conscious and constantly strives to provide the best to its "Parivaar" without cutting any corners.

Shree traces its origins from the Sanskrit word devi which means divine. Deeply rooted in the Indian spiritual ethos, 'Devi' is quintessentially the core of every Indian woman. The company draws its inspiration from the modern Indian woman; a woman who gracefully and efficiently maintains a perfect equilibrium between her social and professional life. Every Shree garment captures and celebrates an Indian woman's sense of individuality.

