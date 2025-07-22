Siddharth Sibal’s Dream Debut with Salman Khan in Sikandar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: It's not every day that dreams manifest in high definition. But for Siddharth Sibal, life went straight from starry-eyed admiration to sharing silences and screen time with none other than the megastar Salman Khan in Sikandar, a film that's not only become the talk of the town but has also marked Siddharth's arrival into Bollywood's elite circle of promising new talent.

In Sikandar, Siddharth played a formidable ACP. His screen presence has already drawn praise from critics and audiences alike, and his effortless chemistry with Salman Khan is nothing short of electric. But behind the badge and beyond the camera, lies a deeply personal story of passion meeting providence “Sharing screen space with Salman sir in my first-ever big commercial film wasn't just a dream, it was the dream”, shares Siddharth “I've grown up idolizing him. Experience of watching him on the big screen for the first time was surreal. I have always admired his persona and humble nature. So when I got the call for Sikandar, and after clearing multiple audition rounds at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, it felt nothing short of a miracle. Also working under A.R. Murugadoss sir's direction was like being guided by a cinematic tactician; every frame, every pause, every glance was deliberate”



He further adds, “From day one on set, Salman sir was generous with his energy and presence. He observes everything. He doesn't say much, but when he does, it lands. He taught me that being a star is not just about lights and lenses, it's about discipline, patience”_

Now that Sikandar has roared its way into the box office and audiences' hearts, Siddharth Sibal stands tall, his performance bookmarked as one of the freshest and most authentic turns by a newcomer in recent years.

