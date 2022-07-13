Simplex Coke & Refractory- Gearing up to enhance the infrastructure and Met Coke industry of India

Simplex Coke & Refractory is a meaningful player in the Met Coke market and one of the big piling rig rental companies.

The company, established in 2011, has a coke-manufacturing unit in Porbandar, Gujarat, with a pusher-type, fully mechanized plant. The company aims to merge innovation and technology to get global recognition in the Met Coke industry.

Vatsal Agarwaal, the founder of Simplex Coke & Refractory, said, "The company is a major merchant manufacturer and trader of met coke in Western India. We have tied up with 7 coke manufacturers to build a pan-India presence and aim to expand our operations and have a truly global presence."

Simplex Coke & Refractory is the major merchant producer and trader of met coke in North and Western India with a modest turnover of Rs.4 crores that increased to Rs. 100 crores in a span of merely 4 years. Vatsal has become one of the most successful entrepreneurs under 30 years old.

"Simplex Coke & Refractory started with the humble thought of being at par with other countries supplying Met coke to India. Our mission has been to see the country become independent from importing Met Coke from other nations and be truly 'Atmanirbhar'! We want to put India on the world map of the Coke industry and thus have a long way to go," added Vatsal.

Today, India's demand for steel has increased considerably with the Infrastructure sector's boost. The government's focus on this sector has also given a boost to industries like Simplex Coke & Refractory, which deal in the raw material (Met Coke) for the manufacture of steel.

Also, the contribution of public and private sectors along with government directives is a win-win situation for the Indian infrastructure industry. As a young developing nation, India has the drive and potential to see glorious days in the infrastructure sector with a substantial push from the government.

Simplex Coke & Refractory is adding to India's GDP. They are committed to providing world-class products to their clients in the infrastructure division, which include Mann Infrastructure Construction Ltd, KEC International, NTPC Limited, NCC, Linde India Limited, and L&T, among others and the Coke division, which includes Tata Chemical, Nirma, Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco, Jindal Saw, Essar, Kirloskar, JSPL, Sal Steel Limited, Electrotherm Limited, etc.

India is one of the most attractive investment destinations in the world, and the government has put in place several key structures to support the country's thriving enterprises. One of these is the PM Gati Shakti Masterplan and its operation, which will assist us in meeting our logistical efficiency goals.

As India is heading towards an infrastructural boom, the steel demand will go up, resulting in the growing demand for Met Coke, an essential raw material for producing steel. Simplex Coke & Refractory strives to be a big part of this growth trajectory in future.

