Goa [India], November 6: As a newly developed property and tourist destination, Sindhudurg is in the Western Ghats, the rising star of the Indian tourism industry. With a host of pristine beaches, crystal clear water, and a green environmental backdrop, Sindhudurg is a place for adventure and serenity. But there is more to the region culturally to avail an authentic Konkani-Malvani food culture topped by natural scenic beauty.

Specifically, in the recent past, Sindhudurg has witnessed a spectacular level of interest in real estate properties, the key factors being the operational Goa International Airport and the demand for work-from-housing locations. The property prices in the region have increased substantially with a range of 25-30%, all courtesy of the developing projects such as 138 acre Taj Resort, Aerocity, the up-and-coming 200-acre Film City to establish Sindhudurg as a multi-dimensional real estate icon of tourism and industrial investments.

One of the upcoming infrastructures he has cited as a root cause for the development of Sindhudurg is the Mumbai-Goa Coastal Highway which will greatly improve connectivity between Mumbai and Goa. This is a greenfield new route referred to as the Konkan Marine Expressway which will take a travel time of 6 hours at most with seven major bridges over the Arabian Sea. It's also known as India's first marine expressway, so it has two goals - to enhance transport and logistics, as well as to persuade travelers to stop and admire the scenery. This infrastructure will help to spur the real estate sector in Sindhudurg further, as better access will bring in tourists and those who may be interested in acquiring a new property.

SSL Realty is tapping into this growing potential with two flagship projects: Greek Villa Plots and Golf De Ocean are two flagship projects by SSL Realty, the former being bohemian-style, two-acre plots that are located 300 meters away from the impending coastal highway as the nearest concordance of architecture luxury to the natural magnificence of Sindhudurg, and just a kilometer away from untouched virgin pristine white-sand beaches. Golf De Ocean is a 25-acre sprawling township that soon will be presenting the first 9-hole golf course in Sindhudurg surrounded by luxury villa plots, an open-air theatre, a Zen Garden, and a luxurious clubhouse. Both are situated in prime locations with modern amenities combined with serenity and an eco-friendly ambiance of the region to perfectly balance luxury with nature.

At the helm of SSL Realty is Shashank Gulati, a seasoned real estate expert with over 17 years of industry experience. His leadership has transformed SSL Realty into a trusted name, known for delivering innovative and high-quality real estate projects across India. Under his guidance, SSL Realty has expanded its footprint, creating luxurious living spaces that meet the evolving needs of clients while prioritizing sustainability and modern design. Gulati's vision for the Greek Villa and Golf de Ocean project reflects his commitment to enhancing the real estate landscape in Sindhudurg by creating a blend of luxury, nature, and sustainability.

Conclusion: From an investment point of view, projects executed by SSL Realty along the Konkan Highway are unique. These developments are strategically located near the Mumbai-Goa Coastal Highway which provides good accessibility added to this the region is growing very fast and has a very high tourism index which gives a good rental index and capital appreciation. The investors can get immediate times returns as well as long-run returns all kinds of investors shall benefit in the future while Sindhudurg touches a new height by changing into a tourist destination, a luxurious residential area, and an investment opportunity for real estate investments. Sinhgad's Realty's plans reflect the true spirit of Sindhudurg amid natural beauty and improving infrastructure that SSL Realty has embodied, which is what the development offers.

