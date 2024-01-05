SK United Football unveils Season 3 of Ahmedabad Premier League

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 5: SK United Football, a premier development centre for emerging football talents, is set to organise the highly-awaited Season 3 of the Ahmedabad Premier League (APL) from January 6 to March 9.

As a part of its commitment to providing top-notch training and support to players pursuing a career in football, SK United Football led the way in creating APL, which is recognised by AIFF, after the COVID-19 pandemic. In just two seasons, APL has evolved into a unique platform for young footballers to showcase their talents and open the doors for national selection under AIFF's flagship grassroots programme.

Sponsored by Meghmani, Reflecting on APL's remarkable journey in just three years, Shikha Goswami, Director of SK United Football, said, “The Ahmedabad Premier League is not just a tournament but an important stepping stone for young football players to show their skills and get noticed. The first two seasons led to the discovery of some very promising players and we are optimistic that the third season will unearth even more exciting talents.”

From a modest start with just eight teams in the first season, APL experienced an exhilarating surge in Season 2 with a remarkable 34 teams participating in the tournament. With over 50 teams competing for the prized trophy, Season 3 of APL promises to be an extraordinary tournament.

Jaimin Shah, spokesperson of SK United Football, said, “The unprecedented growth of Ahmedabad Premier League is because of the collective efforts of our players, sponsors, and most importantly, fans. The overwhelming response to the league underscores its importance in providing a platform for emerging talent and further strengthens its status as the premier football tournament in Ahmedabad.”

Established with a mission to provide the right blend of training and coaching expertise to players and help them pursue professional football careers, SK United Football has experienced exponential growth.

Under the supervision of SK United Football Founders Shahbaz Khan and co-founder Anand Pandya, the academy now nurtures over 150 players, both male and female, in the 7-19 age group. The academy is not only dedicated to enhancing players' skills but also strives to create opportunities for them to excel in state and national-level tournaments.

SK United Football invites football enthusiasts, sponsors and fans to participate in Season 3 of the Ahmedabad Premier League.

