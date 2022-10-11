SKF India announces 'Lab-on-a-Bike' program in Bihar

SKF India, India's leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services, has launched 'Lab-on-a-Bike' program in Bihar under its WeGyaan STEM learning initiative. To be implemented by Agastya International Foundation, the 'Lab-on-a-Bike' program will reach out to more than 2000 students across 18 government schools in Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi districts with an aim to make STEM education accessible.

'Lab-on-a-Bike' program aims to spark interest in STEM subjects and inspire students to pursue a STEM related career. The curriculum will be delivered through innovative tools, DIY models, experiential science-based activities, and other need-based interventions. It will also build critical thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving capabilities among students. The program will train the teachers to arm them with the right resources, skills, and knowledge on STEM subjects to help them enhance the learning experience of children. It also has several on-ground engagement initiatives with local communities and families on the importance of STEM education and related careers.

Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd., said, "As one of the fastest growing economies, India is adopting technology at an ever-increasing pace across all spheres of industry and society. With the 'Lab-on-a-Bike' initiative, we're inspiring the students to enhance their learnings in STEM subjects and contributing to building a future talent pipeline of skilled STEM workers, scientists, and engineers to meet the nation's growth ambitions. Looking ahead, we aim to expand this initiative across India to achieve greater impact and at the same time motivate children to pursue STEM education."

Commenting on the announcement Hariharan Ganesan, Director, Partner Relations, Agastya International Foundation added, "We at Agastya aim to create the next generation of tinkerers, innovators, and solution seekers through our hands-on, experiential learning programs, like the Lab-on-a-Bike. The children we impact through this program will be inspired to pursue a career in STEM and grow up to be scientists and entrepreneurs. We are glad to have the support of SKF for this program, which will reach over 2000 children in one year."

The 'Lab-on-a-Bike' initiative works on the principles of 'learning by discovery', 'learning through activity' and 'learning from the environment' in contrast to textbook-based, 'learning by rote' methods. Through science-based activities and innovative teaching tools, the program aims to enhance the level of interest and participation of children towards STEM, inspiring them to consider a STEM-based career choice.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81,732 million and the number of employees was 42,602.

For more information, please visit

Agastya International Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to spark curiosity (Aah!), nurture creativity (Aha!) and build confidence (Ha-Ha!) among underserved children and government school teachers. Founded in 1999, Agastya runs one of the world's largest hands-on science programs, impacting over 17 million children in 22 states of India so far.

Agastya's immersive and imaginative programs are delivered through physical, digital, and phygital channels, including the award-winning mobile labs and labs-on-bikes, science centers, night village community centers, digital platforms, and a biodiverse 172-acre campus creativity lab.

For more information, please visit

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor