Slurrp Presents "Chopsticks & Curry": A Delectable Journey through Bombay's Evolution of Chinese Cuisine

New Delhi [India], September 28: Slurrp, India's leading online recipe aggregator, is thrilled to announce its latest culinary masterpiece, "Chopsticks & Curry". This captivating documentary delves deep into the rich history of Chinese cuisine in Bombay, unraveling its incredible evolution over the years. "Chopsticks & Curry" promises to be a delightful treat for food enthusiasts, history aficionados, and anyone with a passion for the fusion of flavors that defines Indo-Chinese cuisine.

The culinary landscape of Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay, has been a tantalizing journey, adorned with iconic dishes like Chicken Manchurian, Hakka Noodles, and Schezwan Fried Rice. Rooted in the late 19th century with the arrival of Chinese immigrants in the erstwhile Bombay presidency, this culinary passion not only introduced the city to novel flavor profiles but also played a pivotal role in shaping its unique culinary identity - "Indo-Chinese".

Commenting on the achievement, Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder and CEO, HT Labs said, “Chopsticks & Curry' is a culinary odyssey that unravels the rich mosaic of Chinese cuisine in Mumbai. This documentary serves as a delightful exploration of flavors and culture, celebrating the fusion that defines Indo-Chinese cuisine. The legacy of these culinary pioneers, who arrived in Bombay in the late 19th century, is a testament to the vibrant gastronomic history of our city.”

"We are thrilled to present 'Chopsticks & Curry,' a project close to our hearts that celebrates the vibrant and flavorful history of Chinese cuisine in Bombay. It's a testament to the rich culinary tapestry of India, and we're excited to share it with the world," said Sunep Imchen, Business Head of Slurrp.com.

"Chopsticks & Curry" by Slurrp is not your ordinary documentary; it's a captivating exploration of flavors, culture, and history. This culinary masterpiece takes you on a journey back in time, uncovering the rich history of Chinese immigrants in Bombay and their influence on the city's gastronomy. Witness the enchantment of Chinese and Indian cuisines that gave rise to famous classics. Visit iconic Chinese eateries through virtual tours and hear the captivating stories of the families behind these culinary landmarks. With insights from renowned chefs and food historians, it's a visual feast that will leave you craving the authentic flavors of Bombay's Indo-Chinese cuisine. "Chopsticks & Curry" promises an unforgettable culinary adventure, blending past and present flavors for a tantalizing experience.

Slurrp is a recipe aggregator that helps one find recipes based on one's diet choices, fitness goals and taste preferences. It provides calorie-counted recipes across cuisines and meals types and caters to all levels of cooking skills - from a beginner to an expert. It also offers a nutrimeter that calculates the precise nutrient intake based on the user's height and weight to recommend recipes for each meal. Once you’ve shortlisted recipes that you want to prepare, you can also add them to your Meal Plan which pins your recipes on the calendar so you can plan your meals in advance.

