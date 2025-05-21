Smartags to Disrupt India’s DOOH Market with 1,000+ Screens and 40 Million Projected Consumer Reach

New Delhi [India], May 21: In an era where consumer attention is fragmented and fleeting, Smartags is emerging as a disruptor in India's Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising space. With a clear vision for growth and impact, the company is on track to scale its network to over 1,000 digital displays across prime high-footfall locations in India by the end of FY2025. With this aggressive expansion, Smartags projects a monthly reach of 40 million consumers, delivering unparalleled visibility for brands looking to make meaningful real-world connections. Positioned at the intersection of technology, media, and consumer behaviour, Smartags is not just building a display network—it is reimagining the future of outdoor advertising in India.

With a firm presence across retail chains, residential clusters, corporate parks, airports, metros, and religious hubs including key strategic sites like the Golden Temple in Amritsar—Smartags is building a media network that merges high footfall zones with precise audience targeting.

“We're not just digitalizing billboards, we're reimagining outdoor advertising in India,” said Tarun Pugalia, Founder & Managing Director, Smartags. “With our strategic expansion plans, we're confident that by the end of 2025, we'll be operating over 1,000 smart screens across India's most high-traffic locations, giving brands the power to engage with 40 million consumers monthly. This is the new era of DOOH, where precision meets scale and impact.”

The Smartags leadership team also includes Divyaraj Shrivastava, Co-Founder & COO, who drives operations, strategic marketing, and business expansion, and Bhavishya Pugalia, Chief Strategy Officer, who specializes in brand innovation and tech integration. Their combined expertise continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Smartags' growth and innovation in the DOOH ecosystem.

Tarun Pugalia, who has also been a founding member and director in several other DOOH ventures, brings a visionary outlook and extensive domain expertise that positions Smartags at the forefront of the digital OOH revolution.

Backed by a robust content and analytics framework, Smartags delivers targeted ad solutions that are measurable, dynamic, and adaptable to a fast-evolving consumer landscape. The brand's DOOH model leverages real-time responsiveness and contextual relevance, delivering high-impact visibility where it matters most.

Smartags has further enhanced its national footprint through a strategic collaboration with Digitec Engineers & Computech Pvt. Ltd. aka ONTV Transit Media, enabling it to tap into transit-rich urban centres including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. This partnership allows access to premium railway station inventory, capturing attention at some of the country's most heavily trafficked urban intersections.

As consumer journeys become more mobile and media consumption more fragmented, Smartags' integrated DOOH ecosystem offers brands a powerful solution to stay visible, relevant, and engaging in real time.

About Smartags

Smartags is a next-gen Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising company transforming India's outdoor media landscape through a rapidly expanding network of smart digital screens. With a projected footprint of over 1,000 high-traffic locations by FY2025 and an expected monthly reach of 40 million consumers, Smartags offers brands scalable, data-driven, and high-impact advertising solutions. Led by industry veterans and backed by real-time analytics, Smartags integrates technology, precision targeting, and contextual content to redefine how brands connect with audiences in the physical world.

