Smriti Silwal Brings A Spark To The Inaugural Ceremony Of Ananta Khushiyaan’s New Shelter Home For Homeless Girl Child

August 17: On the auspicious day of the Amrit Mahotsav, when India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day, the marvellous duo Ananta and Khushiyaan kick-started another nation-serving project, “Mangalaben Balika Niwas” Shelter for the homeless girl child, an initiative blessed by Entrepreneur Pooja V.

On the day when the flags are colouring the skies with the empowering tri-colours, the duo has brought a change in the lives of abandoned and homeless girls by building them not only a shelter but seeding in them hope for a better and brighter future. In less than 6 months, the duo has founded two shelter homes, giving the boys and homeless senior citizens a roof to stay under and access to plenty of resources to build their desired life.

To give them wings and empower the girls, who better to inaugurate the function than Ms. Smriti Silwal, Ms. Naveli Deshmukh and Mrs. Raksha Kothari.

Talking Ms. Smriti Silwal, who comes from a small town in Uttarakhand, is an inspiration for girls who have big dreams in their eyes and an aspiration to achieve more than they are destined to. She is an upcoming star in the entertainment industry who has had her fair share of struggles but is not set on a ride to become a household name! Her presence brought a sense of motivation and empowerment to the girls as someone they could look up to, fighting against all odds and achieving excellence.

The function commenced with the zealous hoisting of the Indian Flag by the special guest along with founder members Dr Chinu Kwatra, Rama Kwatra, Samir Kwatra, Rakesh Kinger & Akkshada Kinger with a 200+ team of Ananta Khushiyaan.

The environment quickly turned into a fun and energy-filled domain with energetic dance performances by the five boys from the “Arman Bal Niwas”, an Initiative blessed by Mr Rakesh Kinger and Mrs. Akkshada Kinger and the 7 new habitants of the newly inaugurated “Mangalaben Balika Niwas”. The event was also blessed by Senior Citizens of Ananta Khushiyaan Niwas- An initiative blessed by Mr Digvijay Singh and Mrs Umita Singh.

What proceeded after was the Ribbon Cutting ceremony, where Ms. Smriti, along with other esteemed guests, set the ball rolling for the Pooja Ceremony. The vibrancy from the Pooja brought about an unmatched positivity, after which The Mangalaben Balika Niwas was officially inaugurated and became a home to 7 beautiful lives, bringing them a chance for change, growth and most importantly, survival, effectively changing their destiny!

After witnessing the love, Smriti said, “I am in love with the energy of this Ananta Khushiyaan Ashram, and I would love to visit this place again. I believe everyone should dedicate their time and energy to the welfare of society. I would urge the youth of the society to come forward and join hands with such organizations that are spreading real happiness. Days like these which make us proud as Indians should also be days when we give back to society. Also, the pride of being an Indian has brought about a new spirit in the Team of Ananta Khushiyaan. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram”

