Sonny's Enterprises Expands Global Footprint with Inauguration of GCC Office in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Sonny's Enterprises, ("Sonny's") the largest manufacturer of conveyorized car wash equipment, parts, and supplies globally, is proud to announce the grand opening and inauguration of its new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune, India. This strategic expansion reinforces Sonny's technology investment and continued commitment to providing car wash operators with best-in-class resources.

The new GCC in Pune will serve as a hub for technological innovation. A key initiative is continuing the rapid development of Sonny's proprietary Quivio ecosystem, an integrated software and hardware technology suite purpose-built for car wash operators to drive revenue and streamline operations.

The office currently has 25 full-time employees and is poised to reach 100 by the end of the year, with additional capacity and growth goals. It is set to play a pivotal role in scaling the company's capabilities across engineering, data science, and customer operations.

"Our Pune GCC marks a significant milestone in Sonny's global growth strategy," said Curt Hutchins, CEO of Sonny's. "India offers exceptional talent and a thriving technology infrastructure. This expansion will accelerate our innovation pipeline and strengthen the value we deliver to customers worldwide."

The Pune GCC will integrate closely with Sonny's existing teams across North America, driving collaboration across time zones and cultures. With a strong focus on employee development, the center aims to foster a high-performance, inclusive workplace aligned with Sonny's core values.

Eashwer Srinivasan, Chief Technology Officer, added, "This center reflects our commitment to building a scalable, resilient technology organization. Pune's rich pool of skilled professionals will help us advance Quivio and deliver next-generation solutions that empower car wash operators globally." The Pune office launch comes amid strong technology momentum for Sonny's, as the company continues to expand its comprehensive solution set for car wash operators.

Tim Elhefnawy, EVP of Business and Digital Transformation, commented on the operational impact of the new center: "The GCC in Pune is a strategic enabler of our enterprise-wide transformation. It enhances our ability to scale with speed, precision, and agilityunlocking new value while supporting our broader mission of continuous improvement."

Hutchins, Srinivasan, and Elhefnawy attended the inauguration ceremony on May 21, 2025.

