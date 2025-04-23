Sony India Expands Professional BRAVIA Lineup with the Launch of FW-98BZ30L 4K HDR Display

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 23: Sony India is expanding its professional BRAVIA 4K HDR display lineup with the launch of the FW-98BZ30L (98 inch) in the BZ30L series. Designed for commercial environments which require reliability, superior picture quality and compatibility, this new model meets the growing demand for larger screen sizes in the entry-level segment.

The FW-98BZ30L integrates Sony's AI-based XR Cognitive Processor, offering exceptional image quality, a wider viewing angle, advanced professional features, a smart System on a Chip (SoC) platform, robust performance and an innovative design. It is tailored for a variety of professional applications, including corporate presentations, retail and digital signage.

"At Sony, we continuously strive to meet the evolving needs of our professional customers by delivering cutting-edge display solutions that combine exceptional picture quality, reliability and innovative features. The FW-98BZ30L expands our professional BRAVIA lineup that caters to the growing demand for larger screen sizes in corporate and commercial environments. With the power of our AI-based XR Cognitive Processor, enhanced brightness and robust connectivity, this model is designed to provide an immersive visual experience while ensuring seamless integration and operational efficiency. We are confident that the FW-98BZ30L will be a game-changer for businesses looking for premium large-format display solutions," said Daijiro Nakano, Deputy Managing Director, Sony India.

Key Features of Sony FW-98BZ30L

* XR Cognitive Processor: The FW-98BZ30L offers a large, crystal-clear 4K resolution display for ultra-sharp, vibrant visuals with high motion clarity because of Sony's proprietary AI Based XR Cognitive processor

* Android Operating System: Integrated with Android OS for seamless content management and application usage gives the users ease of operations

* Enhanced Brightness and Color Accuracy: Provides impressive brightness and color consistency, ensuring vivid, true-to-life visuals in any lighting condition.

* Flexible Connectivity Options: The display supports a wide range of connectivity options, including HDMI, USB and control ports for easy integration with existing setups.

* Durability and Reliability: Designed for 24/7 operation in demanding environments, making it an ideal choice for commercial and corporate use.

* 32GB Storage: FW-98BZ30L comes with enhanced storage capacity of 32GB for users to store apps or contents without thinking twice.

Additional highlights of the 98BZ30L includes about 22% reduction in weight and 28% slimmer bezel width when compared to Sony's professional BRAVIA BZ40J series. To help make the large model more portable and installation friendly, ergonomic horizontal handles are incorporated at the bottom of the display, while vertical handles are featured on the top to carry the unit easily.

The complete BZ30L series offers a full range of sizes, X1 processing (except for the FW-98BZ30L, which is equipped with an XR Processor) and 440 nits of brightness:

* FW-98BZ30L (98 inch)

* FW-85BZ30L (85 inch)

* FW-75BZ30L (75 inch)

* FW-65BZ30L (65 inch)

* FW-55BZ30L (55 inch)

* FW-50BZ30L (50 inch)

* FW-43BZ30L (43 inch)

All models incorporate sustainability elements - from the use of SORPLAS™ recycled plastic and less ink usage on the cartons to an optional stand for less waste and ECO Dashboard for better understanding, power consumption based on settings configuration. Additional common features include 24/7 operation, one step setting of pre-sets for easy configuration and customization, mirroring capabilities, Pro Mode technology for simplifying operations, a uniform bezel design, flexible installation for portrait and tilt mounting, as well as support for multi-display installation to enable tiling and a side logo for blend-in design purposes.

All models feature a new center alignment rail kit for easy mounting, while the FW-98BZ30L (98 inch) option comes standard with center aligned VESA patterns. It incorporates a streamlined common cabinet design that allows integrators and designers to interchangeably mix and match displays from each series based on business needs. By doing this, Sony's new pro BRAVIA lineup increases efficiency and scalability for deployments requiring different brightness levels and feature sets while maintaining a common size strategy.

The new professional BRAVIA display lineup will also support Sony's Alliance Partner Network, allowing for even further integration and compatibility with established and emerging solutions providers across corporate, education, transportation and retail applications.

Price and Availability:

The FW-98BZ30L will be available via Sony authorized distributors in India from 15th April 2025 onwards. It comes with a standard 3-year warranty, with an optional extended warranty available at an additional cost, depending on customer requirement.

