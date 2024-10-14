Spain's prestigious football tournament MICFootball Appoints Sports NTW Private Limited as its official partner for India and Bangladesh

VMPL

New Delhi [India]/Barcelona [Spain], October 14: The development will enable Indian school teams to participate in the most popular youth Football Tournament - MICFootball.

India's Sports NTW signs an exclusive partnership to enable Indian schools to participate in the prestigious Mediterranean International Cup, Spain popularly known as MICFootball.

Sports NTW Private Limited announces a strategic partnership with MICSports of Spain to extend Indian school participation in the prestigious MICFootball Cup. This arrangement will enable under 19 teams from Indian schools to directly participate in the prestigious MICFootball Cup in Spain, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing young football talent on an international stage.

"We are excited to appoint Sports NTW as our official partner and look forward to junior teams from India. This collaboration will provide Indian students with unparalleled global exposure, allowing them to compete against top youth teams from around the world, enhancing their skills and gain experience of a lifetime", said Maite Colomer, MICFootball Director.

MICFootball attracts teams from some of the top football clubs such as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Paris SG from over 39 countries including Spain, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, Argentina, USA, UK, Austria, Costa Rica, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Hungry and Portugal. They regularly send their junior teams to compete for the coveted cup.

Sapnaa Ahluwalia, Co-founder and Director of Sports NTW said, "By joining forces with MICFootball, we aim to empower the next generation of footballers from India, offering them a platform to showcase their talent and pursue their dreams of playing on a global stage like never before".

MICFootball is the only youth football tournament where football legends such as Lionel Messi, Neymar JR, Lamine Yamal, Gerard Pique, Marcus Rashford, Ansu Fati, Rodri, Dani Olmo, Casemiro, Juan Mata, Dani Carvajal, Phillippe Coutinho, Jordi Alba, Brahim Diaz, Gavi, Xavi Simons, Pedri, Hector Bellerin, Riqui Puig Curtis Jones, Marcelo, Adama Traore, Theo Hernandez and Cesc Fabregas besides many more leading star players have participated.

The alliance opens up significant growth opportunities for both entities, with plans to expand youth football programs from Spain to bring more international experiences for Indian students.

Our partnership with MICFootball underscores our unwavering commitment towards excellence in education through sports and our dedication to creating a robust pipeline of football talent in India, Sapnaa Ahluwalia further added.

For More Information, please visit www.sportsntw.com and www.micfootball.com

About MICFootball

The MICFootball is an international tournament created with the aim of bringing together young players around a common passion: football. All the young football players who come every year to participate in the Mediterranean International Cup have a dream: to emulate players like Messi, Lamine Yamal, Ansu Fati, Marcus Rashford or Casemiro. Nowadays they are stars, but not so long ago they started to shine in this youth soccer tournament.

Those who come to MIC have the opportunity to live a few days that they will remember for the rest of their lives. For the atmosphere, for the organization, for the environment they will enjoy, for the people they will meet. There are many grassroots football tournaments, but only one of them is MICFootball.

