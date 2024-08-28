SSVM Institutions Celebrates Alumni Success and Unveils Transforming India Conclave 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer (SSVM) Institutions marked a momentous celebration of its alumni's success, underscoring the institution's transformative role in shaping future leaders. Held in honor of Indian Independence Day, the event featured over 2,000 students who formed a human map of India, symbolizing unity, progress, and the indomitable spirit of the nation.

A highlight of the celebration was the announcement of the highly anticipated SSVM Transforming India Conclave 2024, scheduled for September 1-3 in Coimbatore. This landmark event will serve as a beacon of SSVM's vision for redefining education and fostering a new generation of leaders poised to drive India's development.

Dr. Manimekalai Mohan, Founder of SSVM Institutions, emphasized the institution's mission of nurturing change-makers who will lead the nation toward a brighter future. "At SSVM, we believe in embracing the future of education by incorporating subjects beyond the standard curriculumsuch as equestrian, rifle shooting, music, and more. We strive to ensure that our students are equipped to adapt to the changing world by expanding their learning horizons," she said. "The SSVM Transforming India Conclave is a key part of our mission to inspire India's future leaders, sparking their curiosity and empowering them to dream big while making lasting changes in the world."

Prominent alumni took to the stage to share how SSVM has been instrumental in transforming their lives, allowing them to make significant contributions to society.

Snenthra Babu, a 2023 alumna and World No. 2 in Women's Billiards, is one such success story. A former Sub Junior Snooker and Billiards Gold Medalist at both state and national levels, Snenthra will represent India for the third time on August 24, 2024. She shared, "SSVM has been a cornerstone in my journey, not just as an athlete but as an individual. The support, values, and opportunities I received here have fueled my passion and resilience, allowing me to represent India on the global stage. As I prepare for my third international representation, I carry the SSVM spirit with meone of perseverance, ambition, and excellence."

Another alumna, Ms. Vincy Eaphan from the 2009 batch and Founder of Turquoise Media & Events, spoke about her experience "SSVM provided me with not just an education but a foundation for leadership and creativity. The values I imbibed here have guided me in my entrepreneurial journey, and today, I am proud to contribute to the empowerment of others, just as SSVM did for me."

Harinni Rajenderan, 2020 alumna and Executive Director of Raasi Healthcare and Founder of Raasi Foundation, echoed these sentiments, saying, "SSVM helped shape my ambitions and gave me the courage to pursue them. It's an honor to be part of an institution that not only nurtured my dreams but also continues to mould the future leaders of India. I am committed to passing forward the knowledge and leadership skills that SSVM instilled in me to make a positive impact on society."

The SSVM Transforming India Conclave 2024 is set to be a pivotal platform for fostering dialogue, innovation, and transformative education. SSVM Institutions remain committed to empowering students, equipping them with the skills and vision necessary to become the architects of tomorrow, as the tagline fittingly states: Transforming Students for Transforming India.

