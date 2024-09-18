ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Names Bimal Khandelwal as New CEO for India

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 18: ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), one of the world's fastest-growing data centre colocation services provider headquartered in Singapore, today announced the appointment of Bimal Khandelwal as the new Chief Executive Officer for STT GDC India effective October 5, 2024. Bimal succeeds Sumit Mukhija, who has decided to step down to pursue other personal interests after leading STT GDC India's data centre business since 2016.

In his new role, Bimal will harness his nearly three decades of experience across telecommunications, financial services and information technology sectors to drive STT GDC's continued leadership in digital transformation for organisations and enterprises in India. Bimal most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for STT GDC India.

Sumit has been instrumental in overseeing significant growth for STT GDC India, guiding its expansion into 10 major markets in the country and establishing a strong foundation for future growth. Under his leadership, STT GDC India has been recognised as the best colocation services provider in India for six consecutive years and has been consistently acknowledged as a Great Workplace, ranking 14th among mid-size workplaces in India, and 42nd in Asia in 2024.

"India is one of the key pillars of STT GDC's success as a group and we will continue to build upon our momentum, as evidenced by our recent announcement to invest US$3.2 billion to add 550MW of data centre capacity in India. I am deeply appreciative of Sumit's contributions to STT GDC India in helping bring us to the forefront of the Indian data centre market since the company's inception and laying the foundation for our next phase of growth. Bimal has been an integral part of our growth story in India for the past seven years, and the Board of Directors and leadership team are confident that, under Bimal's leadership, STT GDC India will continue its success and achieve the business goals set for the next five years and beyond," said Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

Bimal brings over 25 years of experience and has been a key driving force behind STT GDC India's expansion strategy, which is rooted in responsible development and sustainable growth. Since joining STT GDC India in 2017, he has played a crucial role in shaping robust financial processes and governance practices, as well as leading the company's capital procurement strategy and growth execution. A people-centric leader, Bimal also oversees the company's CSR and ESG-related initiatives. His previous leadership roles include positions at Idea Cellular, Aircel ltd. (Maxis Group), Tata Teleservices, and Birla Sun Life, equipping him with a broad and diverse leadership experience.

"We are entering an exciting era of unprecedented digital growth as an organisation, an industry and as a country. We are committed to providing the essential digital infrastructure that fuels innovation and progress, while also supporting responsible, resilient and sustainable growth. Our team's passion and dedication are the driving force behind our commitment to delivering exceptional service and exceeding customer expectations. I encourage our customers, ecosystem partners and other stakeholders to continue placing their trust in us, as we work together to achieve even greater heights," said Bimal Khandelwal, Chief Financial Officer and CEO Designate, STT GDC India.

