Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited Strategic Expansion and Growth Vision for FY26 and Beyond

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a leading forward integrated player in refrigeration and industrial gas operates as a critical link in the industrial gas supply chain, focusing on processing, blending, and distributing specialized gases across multiple sectors, has unveiled its audited financial results for the Q4 & FY25.

Key Financial Highlights:

Management Commnetary

Shazad Sheriar Rustomji - Managing Director & CEO of Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited, commented on the company's exceptional results:

" We are pleased to report a robust financial performance for Q4 FY25, reflecting the successful execution of our strategic initiatives and continued operational excellence. Total Revenue for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs153.16 crores, marking a significant 79.87% QoQ growth over Rs85.15 crores in Q3 FY25.EBITDA increased by 41.75% QoQ to Rs20.31 crores, while Profit After Tax (PAT) rose by 35.44% QoQ to Rs13.27 crores, underscoring enhanced cost efficiencies and scale benefits.

For the full year FY25, we delivered total revenue of Rs379.47 crores, with EBITDA of Rs49.74 crore and PAT of Rs32.33 crores demonstrating robust growth across our business verticals. During FY25, we had to make a provision of Rs10.71 crores for a one-time payment to Sanmei to settle an old outstanding claim and associated legal matter. Excluding this provision, our PAT for FY25 would have stood at Rs43.04 crores, reflecting the underlying strength of our operations.

As we enter the next phase, we are focused on scaling operations, entering high-value markets and enhancing profitability through innovation and integration. Key upcoming projects, our semiconductor and specialty gas facility at Khalapur and the HFO blending unit at Mambattu, will drive expansion into high-growth, value-added segments and strengthen our position in emerging industrial applications.

With robust demand across electronics, pharmaceuticals and automotive sectors, coupled with our unique distribution capabilities and over 30 years of technical expertise, Stallion is well-positioned to deliver sustainable and long-term value for all stakeholders, with an expected CAGR of 30-35% over the next three years".

About Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited

Incorporated in 1992, Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited stands as a specialized leader in the refrigerants and industrial gases sector. With over three decades of experience, the company has established itself as a key player in processing, blending, and distributing gases across diverse industries including air conditioning, refrigeration, fire-fighting, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and glass production.

The company operates four strategic manufacturing facilities located in Khalapur, Ghiloth, Manesar, and Panvel, specializing in the debulking, blending, and processing of gases. SIFL's unique positioning lies in its focus on gas blending, differentiating it from competitors who primarily manufacture base molecules.

The company serves a wide range of industries by providing tailored gas solutions, including Hydrocarbons (HC), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and Hydrofluoroolefins

(HFOs). SIFL has consistently demonstrated a commitment to safety, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

