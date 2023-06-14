Star Gold to present the World TV Premiere of Yash Raj Films' Pathaan, the biggest blockbuster of Hindi cinema, on 18th June at 8 pm!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: Star Gold is thrilled to present the World TV Premiere of Yash Raj Films' record-breaking blockbuster Pathaan, on 18th June at 8 pm. The action thriller produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand is the fourth instalment in the fabled YRF's Spy Universe, featuring the country's biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Indian RAW agent "Pathaan" (Shah Rukh Khan) gets to know of a major impending attack against India, mounted by a mercenary group led by a former RAW agent Jim (John Abraham) who has turned rogue after he was wronged by his own people. An agent, Rubai (Deepika Padukone) becomes a part of the mission and has her loyalties questioned at several junctures. With the doomsday clock ticking away, Pathaan must fight multiple betrayals as he takes on Jim.

Speaking about the World TV Premiere, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Pathaan has received tremendous love from all over the world, and it would be just fantastic to reach out now to an even wider audience as the film premieres on Star Gold on 18th June, 8pm (IST). Pathaan is a complete entertainment package that never lets the pace down. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the secret agent with John and Deepika as my frenemies."

Talking about Pathaan and the response it received, Deepika Padukone said, "With Pathaan, we set out to make a film with love. Breaking records was never the intention. The response since, has been beyond overwhelming. And now we're thrilled that the film will have its World TV Premiere on Star Gold on 18th June at 8pm (IST)."

John Abraham, who plays a rogue agent in the film, says, "Pathaan is a roller coaster ride for the audience, and has excellent production values and music. I had a blast playing the antagonist, who had no qualms about his ruthless revenge plans. It was delightful to be a co-star with SRK and Deepika. I'm excited for its TV Premiere on 18th June at 8pm (IST) where audiences can watch the movie with their family".

Director Siddharth Anand was thrilled with the film's success, said, "A film with YRF is always special, and I am eternally grateful that the film has garnered so much love from the audience. Now I look forward to the biggest medium to reach audiences with the TV Premiere of Pathaan on Star Gold on 18th June at 8pm (IST)".

"Pathaan has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline and exceptional performances. As the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time, it has left a lasting impression on the audience. We are thrilled to bring the World TV Premiere of Pathaan to our viewers on Star Gold, offering them the opportunity to experience this blockbuster in the comfort of their own homes. This action-packed extravaganza promises to be a complete entertainment package for the entire family, showcasing the unparalleled talent and captivating entertainment that Pathaan has to offer," said a Star Gold spokesperson. "We have seen an excellent advertiser response for the Blockbuster World TV Premieres on the channel. We are quite excited to see high level of advertiser interest to be associated with Pathaan given its strong star cast, box office performance and avenues for brand engagement," he added.

