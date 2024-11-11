Starz of India Awards Returns with Its Second Edition, Promising an Unforgettable Evening With Chief Guest Sonu Sood

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 11: After the resounding success of its inaugural edition, Starz of India Awards is set to return with its second installment on December 19, 2024, at a luxurious 5-star property in Kolkata. This prestigious event, organized by Amrita Roy Verma and Creative Director & Managing Director Shridhar Verma, promises to be an evening of glamour and recognition.

The esteemed award ceremony will be graced by none other than Bollywood's beloved actor, Sonu Sood, as the Chief Guest. Additionally, Sonu Sood will adorn the cover of the Starz of India magazine, making this edition even more special.

The Starz of India Awards aims to acknowledge and honor individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, positively impacting society. The event provides a platform for emerging and established talents to showcase their work, boosting their confidence and inspiring others.

The first edition of Starz of India Awards saw the likes of Sara Ali Khan presenting awards and Anupam Kher launching the magazine cover, featuring himself as the cover star. The event brought together a diverse range of industry professionals, including business leaders, entertainers, Bollywood and television actors, directors, producers, singers, and creatives.

This year's ceremony promises to be an unforgettable experience, with an impressive lineup of awardees and performers. The organizers are committed to making the second edition a memorable celebration of talent and social responsibility. Media PR and celebrity management by Upscale Entertainment

Mark your calendars for an evening of glamour, inspiration, and recognition as Starz of India Awards 2024, Brought to You by VKonnect Stars, Under the Visionary Leadership of Amrita Roy Verma and Shridhar Verma takes center stage in Kolkata.

