Strata Global Makes Strides in Sustainable Infrastructure with Major Milestones on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

New Delhi (India), June 20: Strata Global, a global leader in the geosynthetics manufacturing industry, proudly announces significant progress on the ongoing project along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. This transformative infrastructure project connects the Sohna Elevated Corridor in Delhi to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Maharashtra, passing through key cities such as Dausa, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, and Surat.

Spanning 1,350 kilometers and featuring an 8-lane wide (expandable to 12-lane) design, this expressway links India's national capital, New Delhi, with its financial hub, Mumbai. Strata Global's cutting-edge approaches to retaining walls and erosion control are setting new benchmarks in sustainable infrastructure development.

Project Milestones and Innovations

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a crucial infrastructure endeavor, has greatly benefited from Strata Global's advanced geosynthetics technology. The company has successfully completed substantial portions of the retaining wall and erosion control measures, demonstrating their expertise and commitment to innovation.

Reinforced Soil Wall and Erosion Control

Strata Global has provided its high-quality StrataGrid uniaxial geogrids and StrataWeb® geocells for the project. The company supplied geogrids totaling 2,013,178 sq. meters for reinforcement, ensuring the structural integrity and environmental sustainability of the expressway. StrataWeb®, their innovative confinement technology, has been utilized for erosion control, covering approximately 18 lakh sq. meters.

Additionally, Strata Global implemented their geosynthetic reinforcement system, StrataWall EC. This system offers a safe and economical solution, using significantly less steel and resulting in substantial cost savings and enhanced durability. The use of StrataBlock, their modular precast T-shaped block, further exemplifies their innovative approach, providing robust erosion protection while significantly reducing carbon emissions compared to traditional methods.

Erosion Control with StrataWeb® Geocells Near Kim, Gujarat

One notable highlight is the erosion control using StrataWeb® geocells near Kim, Gujarat, a segment of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. This technology not only improves the durability and safety of the highway but also contributes to significant environmental benefits.

Carbon Footprint Reduction

Strata Global is leading the charge in reducing carbon footprints in infrastructure projects. Traditional stone pitching for erosion protection emits approximately 0.002652 tonnes of CO2 per sqm. By switching to StrataWeb®, a substantial carbon saving of 20% has been achieved.

In retaining wall construction, the environmental benefits are even more pronounced. Traditional RCC walls consume about 0.3 tonnes of CO2 per sqm. In contrast, the reinforced soil walls constructed by Strata Global consume only 0.06 tonnes of CO2 per sqm, resulting in an impressive 80% reduction in carbon emissions. These figures underscore Strata Global’s commitment to sustainable construction practices, setting a new standard in the industry.

Pioneering Sustainable Solutions

Strata Global’s innovative solutions not only enhance the durability and safety of the Delhi-Mumbai highway but also deliver significant environmental benefits. Their approach demonstrates that infrastructure development can be both effective and eco-friendly. As the project progresses, Strata Global remains dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions in geosynthetics, continuing their efforts to reduce carbon footprints and promote green construction practices across various infrastructure projects in India.

About Strata Global

Strata Global is a leading provider of geosynthetic products and solutions for infrastructure projects. With one of Asia's largest manufacturing plants for geogrids, geocells, geotextiles, and geocomposites, the company boasts a production capacity of 65 lakh sqm, with a maximum width of 5.7 meters.

Strata Global is the largest reinforcement soil wall contractor, on-site concrete block manufacturer, and geogrid manufacturer in India. The company's focus on innovation and sustainability is evident in its global presence, with offices in India, the USA, and Spain, and a vast network of distributors across continents.

Founded in 2007 as a joint venture between US-based Glen Raven Inc and Strata Global, the company has developed expertise in retaining walls, reinforced soil slopes, embankments in highways, landfills, mines, railways, ports, and container yards. With a commitment to minimizing time and cost, Strata Global delivers up to 35% savings on materials for each project.

For more information, please contact: +91 84549 99560

