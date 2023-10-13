Sumit Dubey Fitness Honored with Prestigious Award for Most Trusted Online Fitness Classes in India at Industry Leaders Awards 2023

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: More than 500+ delegates from India & overseas attended the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai on 8th October, 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, web, Bollywood, & digital space who graced the red carpet of ILA 2023.

Industry Leaders Awards (ILA) 2023, orchestrated by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, unfolded as a dazzling spectacle in Mumbai. Amidst a gathering of luminaries, celebrities, and achievers, the spotlight shone brightly on Sumit Dubey Fitness, which was bestowed with the coveted award for Most Trusted Online Fitness Classes in India.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Sumit Dubey Fitness, spearheaded by its Founder, Sumit Dubey, has redefined the fitness landscape in India through its online fitness classes. In a brief statement, Sumit Dubey expressed his gratitude, saying, "This recognition is not just an honor for me but a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team at Sumit Dubey Fitness. We believe that fitness should be accessible to everyone."

At Industry Leaders Awards (ILA 2023), some of the notable awardees from art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & Ecom, Start-up company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

The Industry Leaders Awards, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, continues to be a beacon of inspiration, recognizing excellence across diverse industries. The event was also organized in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd - Digital Marketing Partner a prominent company offering web development, digital marketing, and branding company. Founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd has earned its reputation by serving over 3000 clients from various industries and countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor