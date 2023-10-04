Superstar Ranveer Singh, Leveraging Flair Writing Industries Limited Latest Campaign "Bas Flair aur Kuch nahi", as the Brand Ambassador of "Flair"

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Flair Writing Industries Limited (FWIL), the largest player in the pens segment in India is proud to introduce its latest brand campaign, 'Bas Flair Aur Kuch Nahi' with the charismatic and infectious Bollywood Superstar, Ranveer Singh. This creative and heartfelt campaign is designed to take you on a journey through time, rekindling the warmth and nostalgia associated with the art of writing.

In a fast-paced digital age, where technology often takes centre stage, Flair Writing Industries Limited (FWIL) believes that there is a timeless charm to putting pen to paper. The brand has also dropped another TVC 'Likh Ke Du Kya' which highlights the unique feature of Flair Writometer, emphasizing its ability to write for a long duration showing Ranveer Singh in his signature high-spirited style as the brand Flair Writometer can write up to 10,000 meters.

Likh ke du kya TVC - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bgojy70hXI0

Bas Flair Aur Kuch Nahi TVC - www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCmTZtVQU8U

"Through these ads, FWIL is on a mission to remind people of the emotional power of handwritten words. This campaign will evoke cherished memories associated with writing by hand, from love letters exchanged in school to postcards from family vacations, to transport you to another time, to bring back fond memories, and to connect with your inner storyteller. 'Bas Flair Aur Kuch Nahi' is a celebration of the rich history of writing instruments and the personal narratives they hold," said Mohit Rathod - Director, Flair Writing Industries Limited.

For decades, FWIL's brands have commanded credibility in the market due to their emphasis on innovation and design, which has further driven brand recognition and customer loyalty. The latest TVC campaign lays an emphasis on their commitment to delivering quality writing instruments that understand the needs of their customers.

Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh shared, "Flair Writing Industries Limited (FWIL)" is highlighting the celebration of nostalgia, which is a strong sentiment and inviting individuals of all generations to reconnect with the simple pleasure of using a pen. I am extremely happy to be associated with "Flair", our homegrown writing instrument brand which has touched millions of hearts over the years with its wide range of offerings."

The TVC captures Ranveer Singh in his signature style, showcasing the innovation, design and quality of Flair pens in various settings, from the boardroom to the classroom, and from the office to the studio.

FWIL exports it's various product ranges to over 97 countries around the world as of March 31, 2023. It also specializes in the OEM business with clients, including major global brands. A dynamic sales team of 900 sales professionals, 7750+ distributors & over 3,15,000 retailers and wholesalers across India are relentlessly conquering new markets, helping FWIL achieve a solid Pan-India presence. Innovative production facilities make Flair Writing Industries Limited (FWIL) a company to have capacity to produces more than 200 Crore pieces annually.

Flair Writing Industries Limited's extensive product range comprises of Metal Pens, Ball Pens, Gel Pens, Fountain Pens, Roller Pens, and Stationery products such as Correction Pens, Markers, Hi-lighters, Mechanical Pencils & Calculators. The company also has launched creative range of products such as Gel Crayons, Wax Crayons, Plastic Crayons, Water Colour Pens, Oil Pastels, Fineliners, Erasers, Sharpeners, Geometry Boxes, and much more.

"Flair Writing Industries Limited", was established more than 4 decades back as a partnership firm, with Khubilal Jugraj Rathod as a partner, for the manufacturing of fountain pens, ball pens and refills. Over the years, the Promoters, which includes the Managing Director, Vimalchand Jugraj Rathod, together with the senior management team, have been instrumental in taking advantage of market opportunities, formulating sound business strategies and executing them in an effective manner.

FWIL has business associations with reputed international brands and distribution companies. Our Company was established with the intention of producing writing instruments with precision presently resulting into us becoming the largest player in pens segment in India, as of March 31, 2023, according to CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics (MI&A), a division of CRISIL Limited and with distributors in 97 countries, as of March 31, 2023. Flair Writing Industries Limited believes in producing products that evolve to meet the needs of the consumer, therefore all writing instruments have been made with an emphasis on innovation and design keeping in mind the needs of the user. FWIL is an ISO 9001: 2015; ISO 14001: 2015 certified company.

Flair Writing Industries Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to undertake an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the DRHP dated July 14, 2023 with SEBI on July 15, 2023. The DRHP shall be available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, website of the BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com, the website of NSE at https://www.nseindia.com/, website of the Company at www.flairworld.in and the websites of the BRLMs, i.e. Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities Limited) and Axis Capital Limited at www.nuvama.com and www.axiscapital.co.in, respectively. Any potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, please see the section entitled 'Risk Factors' of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP filed with SEBI for making any investment decision.

The Equity Shares offered in the Offer have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act) or any state securities laws in the United States, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws. Accordingly, the Equity Shares are being offered and sold only outside the United States in 'offshore transactions as defined in and in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of the jurisdictions where such offers and sales.

