Supreme Auto Carrier, in collaboration with Toyota Logistics (TLKI), launches its first CNG-powered trailer - a milestone in sustainable auto logistics

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 11: In a major stride toward sustainable transportation, Supreme Auto Carrier, a part of the Supreme Group, in collaboration with Toyota Logistics (TLKI), has successfully developed and launched its first CNG-powered trailer. This achievement marks a significant milestone in eco-friendly logistics, reinforcing the company's commitment to building a cleaner, greener future for India's automotive transport industry.

The introduction of the CNG-powered trailer reflects Supreme Group's ongoing dedication to reducing carbon footprints and supporting India's green mobility mission. This forward-looking initiative is aligned with key government frameworks such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission, FAME II Scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles), and the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, which aim to promote cleaner, more energy-efficient transportation solutions nationwide.

Powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), this new trailer offers several environmental and operational advantages including lower emissions, higher fuel efficiency, and reduced running costs all contributing to India's long-term Net Zero 2070 goals. The collaboration with Toyota Logistics (TLKI) reflects a shared vision between two industry leaders to transform auto logistics through innovation and sustainability.

Just last month, Supreme Auto Carrier once again demonstrated its leadership in innovative logistics by successfully executing an NMG (New Modified Goods) railway movement for Mahindra and Skoda Volkswagen. This landmark operation not only strengthened the company's presence in the multi-modal transport segment but also showcased its ability to integrate sustainability with scale reducing carbon emissions while enhancing supply chain efficiency. By leveraging both rail and road logistics, Supreme continues to redefine how vehicles move across India cleaner, faster, and smarter.

"At Supreme Group, innovation and responsibility go hand in hand. With the launch of our first CNG trailer in collaboration with Toyota Logistics (TLKI), we are driving not just vehicles, but a greener future for the logistics industry," said Mr. Vikrant Gupta, Director, Supreme Group. "This milestone reflects our vision to align our growth with the nation's sustainability mission and to set new benchmarks in eco-conscious logistics."

This development forms a vital part of Supreme Group's broader vision to lead the transformation toward green logistics integrating cleaner energy, smarter technology, and sustainable operations across the supply chain. The initiative demonstrates how strategic partnerships can create lasting impact by supporting India's environmental and energy goals.

With this successful launch, Supreme Auto Carrier marks the beginning of a new era of clean and responsible logistics. The company remains deeply committed to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, continuing to explore newer, cleaner technologies that drive India's logistics revolution forward.

Supreme Group moving India forward, responsibly.

