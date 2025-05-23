Suresh Sathyanarayanan's Edsurance Platform Gains Global Fame via US Journal

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 23: In a landmark achievement that may forever reshape India's approach to schooling, education expert and research visionary Suresh Sathyanarayanan has launched Edsurancea revolutionary digital educational guidance platform that offers a comprehensive solution to the emotional, psychological, academic, and scientific needs of Indian students. Recognized now by the global academic community, Edsurance has been officially published in the American Journal of Psychiatric Rehabilitation (Vol. 28, No. 5, May 2025), marking the platform as one of the first Indian-born education models to receive international peer-reviewed validation for its innovation, depth, and practical relevance. (The article is available at https://ajprui.com/index.php/ajpr/article/view/373.)

Edsurance is not just an app or an online classroomit is a carefully engineered ecosystem developed after years of fieldwork, human insight, and academic rigor. Mr. Sathyanarayanan, through his leadership at the UNS Research Council, spent several years collecting field data, conducting over 400 stakeholder interviews, and analyzing national surveys to understand the multifaceted problems faced by students across India. The findings were stark: from intense academic pressure, emotional trauma, and rising student suicide rates, to the complete absence of scientific thinking, value-based learning, and access to psychological counseling. As an education expert, Mr. Sathyanarayanan saw an urgent need to replace fragmented, exam-focused systems with an integrated, emotionally intelligent model that could be scaled across the nation. This led to the birth of Edsurance, a copyright-protected platform (Diary No: 2401/2025-CO/L), built with one core mission: to create at least one young scientist in every Indian school.

"Edsurance is the scientific soul of Indian educationdesigned to heal, designed to elevate, and designed to ignite a spark in every child who dreams of changing the world."

The journey to create Edsurance was filled with challenges. Designing the modules, integrating AI-based customization, aligning with NEP 2020 standards, and ensuring cultural and linguistic adaptability took several iterations. But the results have been groundbreaking. Edsurance features 18 deeply interconnected modules that address every major developmental domain of a student's liferanging from academic readiness and research methodology to mental wellness, career guidance, and moral education. One of its standout contributions is the introduction of Research and Development education at the school level, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India that prepares even high school students to understand research methodology and learn how to write research papersskills often elusive even to master's and PhD-level students. The idea is not just to train better learners, but to foster original thinkers, innovators, and future researchers from an early age.

Another major pillar of the platform is its mental health focus. Edsurance is India's first educational platform to offer 24x7 online psychological counseling, with certified therapists available around the clock. Given the rising anxiety, depression, and emotional burnout among children and adolescents, this provision is not just timelyit is revolutionary. Students using the Edsurance app have access to confidential emotional support, while parents and teachers receive insights to monitor progress without violating the child's psychological privacy.

The platform's rollout begins in Tamil Nadu, where over 1,000 schools are slated for Phase 1 implementation. From there, the model will expand across India, with state-level partnerships, CSR-backed initiatives, and central education bodies expressing growing interest. Built for both rural and urban students, and accessible in multilingual formats, Edsurance is fully AI-integrated, enabling real-time module recommendations, progress analysis, and customized intervention plans for every user. Among its key modules are The Art of Parenting, 100 Story Videos, Self-Employment Courses, Career Mentorship, Young Scientist Labs, AI-Based Self-Assessment Tools, and a vast Digital Library of 100 E-books. Each element is designed to fulfil the National Education Policy's vision of a multi-disciplinary, skill-oriented, emotionally balanced, and ethically strong learner.

"Edsurance is the culmination of everything we never had in our classrooms but always neededcare, guidance, science, empathy, and mentorship," says Mr. Suresh Sathyanarayanan, the creator of the platform and the corresponding author of the research article now published in the U.S.-based journal. "We are not here to produce rank-holders alone. We are here to produce inventors, leaders, and citizens of conscience. One young scientist per schoolthat is the heartbeat of Edsurance."

Supported by the UNS Research Council and UNS Digital Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and now internationally certified through a peer-reviewed journal, Edsurance is fast becoming a beacon of hope for educators, parents, and policymakers. It sets a new gold standard for educational technologynot as a substitute for schooling, but as an emotional and scientific amplifier to empower young minds. In a country hungry for transformation, and in a world questioning the very future of learning, Edsurance brings not just answersbut inspiration.

UNS Digital Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneering educational technology company committed to redefining student development in India through innovative, AI-driven platforms. As the developer of the internationally recognized Edsurance platform, the company focuses on bridging gaps in academic guidance, psychological support, and scientific training at the school level.

With a mission to nurture "one young scientist per school," UNS Digital Technologies blends research, emotional intelligence, and NEP 2020-aligned pedagogy into a unified learning ecosystem. The company is backed by the UNS Research Council and operates with a strong emphasis on social impact, digital innovation, and inclusivity.

