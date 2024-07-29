Swipe Right on These: 6 Must-Have Lipsticks for a Lip-Smacking National Lipstick Day!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: In the world of beauty, few things are as timeless as lipstick. It transcends mere personal beauty routines, serving as a muse for artists, a symbol of rebellion, and a reflection of every mood. If there's one product that stands the test of time and effortlessly travels through generations, it's lipstick.

From Cleopatra's iconic carmine to the Hollywood glamor of the 20th century, lipstick has always been a staple in the beauty arsenal, embodying confidence and self-expression across eras.

This National Lipstick Day, we're excited to showcase top picks that you can grab from Nykaa! Whether you're looking for fiery reds, sophisticated nudes, or vibrant pinks, Nykaa has every shade, undertone, and finish you could dream of. Whether you're crushing it in a board meeting, prepping for a romantic date, catching up with friends over brunch, or hitting the gym, check out top 6 must-have lipsticks to elevate your look and make a statement.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Pillow Talk Medium is a dream for nude lipstick lovers! With a cashmere-soft matte finish, this luxe lipstick offers long-lasting color without drying your lips. Available in 15 gorgeous shades, it's perfect for any occasion.

PAT McGRATH LABS Mattetrance in Elson is your go-to bright red lipstick. This luxurious formula delivers high-impact, opaque color in a single swipe, with a velvety matte finish that feels weightless on the lips. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it ensures comfortable wear without sacrificing intensity. Available in an array of 16 stunning shades, from bold reds to sultry nudes, Mattetrance is perfect for making a statement.

FENTY BEAUTY Gloss Bomb in Glass Slipper is perfect for gloss lovers! This cult-favorite gloss delivers explosive shine with a universally flattering finish. Its luscious, non-sticky formula plumps your lips for an irresistible look. Infused with shea butter, it keeps your lips hydrated all day. Available in 6 stunning shades, Gloss Bomb is your go-to for a dazzling, high-shine pout that suits every skin tone.

Nykaa Matte to Last! Transfer Proof Liquid Lipstick in Rukmini 22 is a game-changer for mauve lovers. This highly pigmented, long-lasting formula glides on effortlessly, delivering a bold matte finish that stays vibrant from morning to night. Lightweight and comfy, it resists smudging and fading while keeping your lips perfectly hydrated. With 23 stunning shades, from classic reds to trendy nudes, Matte to Last ensures your lip look is always flawless."

Kay Beauty Matte Liquid Lipstick in Happily Ever After is perfect for those who adore poppy pink. This lightweight formula offers intense color and long-lasting wear, gliding on smoothly for a rich, velvety matte finish that lasts all day without drying your lips. Available in 12 vibrant shades enriched with marula oil, it keeps your lips soft and hydrated.

e.l.f. Cosmetics O Face Lipstick in Standing Ovation is a gorgeous pastel brown. This budget-friendly lipstick offers vibrant, luxurious color with a creamy, long-lasting formula. It delivers rich pigmentation and a smooth, satin finish that feels comfortable all day. Infused with hydrating jojoba oil, it keeps your lips soft and moisturized. Available in 7 gorgeous shades.

