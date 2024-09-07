Tackling Unspoken Parenting Challenges in the Digital Age: Kalorex MD & CEO Unveils 'Total Parenting Solutions'

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 7: Raising a human being in today's world requires a wellspring of love, boundless energyand at times, dealing with typically unspoken and taboo subjects such as cyberbullying, catfishing, blackmailing, grooming, and sexting.

Driven by this vision, Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, MD & CEO of Kalorex Group, has on September 4, 2024 in New Delhi, launched Total Parenting Solutions, a complete resource on parenting, offering timely guidance to parents, educators, and students in dealing with the critical challenges faced by today's adolescence.

This extensive package on raising children includes the No 1 Bestseller book by Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Baby Steps to Big Dreams; the newly-released sequel to Baby Steps, 'Safe Teen Steps' - Making Young Adults Cyber Secure and Sitting-By-MAYA, a state-of-the-art, AI-generative tool that offers instant solutions to specific challenges and queries of students, parents and educators.

Drawn from extensive surveys of educators, students and parents, the insights on parenting are backed by years of comprehensive research and real-life data. This makes the package a vital resource as it reflects a wide range of perspectives and experiences.

Unveiling of Safe Teen Steps

Adapted from Baby Steps to Big Dreams, Safe Teen Steps delves into the complexities of raising cyber-secure teenagers. Written by esteemed journalist and author Ragini Bharadwaj, alongside Dr. Shroff, this book delves into crucial topics including social media addiction, bullying, grooming, harassment, and taboo topics like sexting, blackmailing, scarlet letter a powerful metaphor for the public shaming and social stigmatisation that can occur in the digital age.

This pioneering book was unveiled in the presence of distinguished leaders and luminaries across various fields in Delhi on the 4th Sep 2024. The event was graced by Dr. Deepak Vohra, Ambassador, Special Advisor in Africa; Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of SE&L, Ministry of Education, Govt of India; Himanshu Gupta, Secretary, CBSE; Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE; Manbir Bedi, Co-Founder, Primary Plus; Dr. Murthy Bevarabhotla, Global president, The Diplomatic Club; Dr. Babli Moitra Saraf, Former Principal, IP College, Delhi University; Rajesh Bajaj, Founder, PM Publishers, Yuvraj Malik, Director-National Book Trust; Dr. Deepak Narwal, Economic Senator, EES, Brussels; Lina Ashar, Founder, Dreamtime Learning; Ragini Bharadwaj, Author; Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Author; Anantha Krishnan, CEO Operations, Kalorex Group. Their collective presence underscored the significance of nurturing the next generation with wisdom and care.

"The role of the Internet in our lives will only intensify in future, and it is essential to train the young brigade to make informed choices for the ideal Internet interface. The book deals with the fundamentals of the digital world and safety. It aims to empower teens and tweens with knowledge and wisdom to confidently explore the online world because a single click can change life," according to Ms Bharadwaj.

85% of Indian Kids Face Cyberbullying

Alarmingly, close to 85 percent of children in India have reported being cyberbulliedthe highest in the world, according to a survey released by McAfee Corp. What's more is that 45% of the youth hide their cyberbullying experiences from their parents or guardians.

In today's volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world,Total Parenting Solutions details how parents and teachers need to look beyond the physical realm, and explore the vast, uncharted territories of social media, dating apps and the internet when looking out for their children. Now, parents face additional hurdles in guiding their children's growth in a world where digital literacy is just as important as reading and writing.

"The teenage years are so formative that they can either make or break a person. The influence that parents, educators, and adults have is enormousthey are the guiding force. We need to create this awareness in society," says Dr Manjula Pooja Shroff, who has been in the education sector for nearly 30 years, managing 60+ institutions and shaping the careers of more than 88,000 students.

This complete package on parenting aims to empower families by providing them with the tools they need to raise confident, well-adjusted young adults.

Sitting-By-MAYA is an online Adaptive AI interactive portal that offers instant solutions to specific parenting queries and doubts. In an era where the lines between humans and machines are getting increasingly blurred, Kalorex Group last year introduced MAYA, India's first Teacher, Mentor and Influencer, as well as the AI clone and avatar of Dr Shroff.

Emphasising the role of AI in education, MAYA has reached over 70 cities, 7,000 students, 8,000 senior educators, as well as 15,000 parents in India and abroad.

To learn more about the Total Parenting Solutions package, visit https://bit.ly/MPSTPS.

