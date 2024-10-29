Tamil Nadu's Ace Archer Jayashree Jaykumar Takes Aim at World Title in Switzerland

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29: Jayashree Jaykumar, an ace archer from Chennai, is all set to represent India at the Indoor World Championships, to be conducted by World Archery at Switzerland. She is the only archer from Tamil Nadu to represent the four-member India team selected for the competition, which is scheduled to take place at the World Archery Center of Excellence in Lausanne, Switzerland, from November 1-3, 2024.

World Archery is the international federation for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of archery. It conducts the indoor series - the first leg of this annual feature is taking place in Switzerland attracting archers from all over the world.

Jayashree is a national archer. She has been selected by The Archery Association of Tamilnadu (TAAT) to represent India at the "Compound" archery, a style of archery that uses a compound bow, instead of the traditional recurve or longbows.

In his comments, Kumar Rajendran, President, TAAT, said, "We are excited for Jayashree, who is a professional shooter and a talented national player. She has worked very hard for this championship - putting in about 12 hours of training every day for months. We are looking forward to witnessing some incredible archery from her and many inspiring moments that she will undoubtedly bring."

Jayashree said, "I am thrilled to compete at the Indoor World Championships, representing India. I extend my gratitude to TAAT and the Archery Association of India, our national governing body, for their faith in me. I'm especially thankful to my coach, Shihan Hussaini of the HU Archery Mission in Chennai, for his remarkable training and support. This global event will certainly test my abilities, but it also embodies the spirit of sportsmanship. I am confident about making a strong impression at this event for the development of archery in Tamil Nadu and India."

Jayashree Jaykumar is also a highly acclaimed artist. She runs JJ Studios, an online art company. She will also be representing India at the Indoor World Championships to take place in Chinese Taipei during December this year.

For more details, please visit: tamilnaduarchery.com.

