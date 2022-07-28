Tata Green Batteries signs After-Market Tie-Up Agreement with Tata Motors

July 28: Tata AutoComp GY Batteries, one of India’s leading automotive and 2w battery manufacturers entered into an After-market tie-up with Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer. The synergy between the two Tata Group entities will ensure a hassle-free battery buying and service experience for all commercial vehicle consumers across the country.

This unique association will enable Tata Green Batteries to be available for sale across the vast network of Tata Motors authorized dealerships and workshops. The batteries for commercial vehicle applications are co-branded with Tata Green Batteries and the Tata Motors logo highlights this partnership.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Ravi Gupta – CEO, of Tata Green Batteries said, “Tata Green Batteries has been one of the major OEM partners of Tata Motors for a long time with supplies to all major platforms of commercial vehicles. This landmark marks the extension of this relationship to the after-market space wherein it presents a great opportunity for both the companies for mutual growth by ensuring the best of services for the consumers.”

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. R. Ramakrishnan – Global Head, Customer Care, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The growth of commercial vehicle industry is at a positive upswing in India. Today, customers seek all-encompassing solutions for their vehicles. With this strategic tie-up, Tata Motors’ authorized dealerships and service stations will be one-stop service solutions for vehicle batteries pan India. We are confident that this alliance with further strengthen a hassle-free experience for the consumers.”

About Tata AutoComp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd.

Tata Green Batteries (TGY) is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata AutoComp Systems and GS Yuasa Corporation, Japan. Tata AutoComp from the house of Tata is one of the largest tier 1 automotive components manufacturers and suppliers of many components to reputed OEMs around the globe. GS YUASA is the world’s largest two-wheeler battery manufacturer and Asia’s largest automotive battery manufacturer with strong OEM relationships and a worldwide presence across more than 20 countries. Today we supply to leading auto Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across Two-wheeler, Three-wheeler, Four-wheeler, Off-road and Genset, E-Rickshaw, and commercial vehicle spaces in India. We also have a significant presence in After Market across various segments like Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Tractors, Off-Highway, Inverter, Solar& E-Rickshaw with a strong pan India network of more than 500 Distributors, 15000 retailers, and 25000 mechanics/ garages.

About Tata Motors

Part of the USD 109 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 34 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses, offering an extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With ‘Connecting Aspirations’ at the core of its brand promise, Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fuelled by the state-of-the-art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, the US, Italy, and South Korea. With a focus on engineering and tech-enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, the company’s innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. The company is pioneering India’s Electric Vehicle (EV) transition and driving the shift towards sustainable mobility solutions by preparing a tailor-made product strategy, leveraging the synergy between the Group companies, and playing an active role in Liaoning with the Government in developing the policy framework

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, Tata Motors’ vehicles are marketed in Africa, the Middle East, South & South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia, and other CIS countries. As of March 31, 2022, Tata Motors’ operations include 86 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, four joint ventures, and 10 equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which we exercise significant influence.

For more information, please visit www.tatagreenbattery.com.

