Team Anuj led by Anuj Kamboj's provides platform for success seekers in Network Marketing Industry

Anuj Kamboj, the Founder of 'The Anuj Kamboj Foundation' and Team Anuj has been setting a new standard in the Network Marketing Industry by providing a platform for success seekers in the Network Marketing industry.

Team Anuj is set on the mission to inspire every success-seeker across the world who wants to become something in life and add values in the country by giving them a platform of healthy products with the support of the main roots of Team Anuj, Welocity Booster.

The mission of the company is to provide education, health, income, productivity beyond their expectation aligned with Quality of International Standards when their products are concerned. With a strong reason for serving the world for many years Anuj and his team has served more than 15 states, 2 UT, 136 cities and more than many countries which includes the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Middle East, UAE and many more.

Talking about success story of Anuj and his team. Anuj said, "My wife, Ranjan has played great role of inspiration in my journey and along with her my Father and mother, Isher Singh and Sunita Kamboj has always blessed me towards everything which I have opted to become in my life. My life got transformed post Shivay my son came in our family and post that their is no looking back. Serving with earning is the Moto of Team Anuj". As it is said, "Rome was not Built in a day", same goes with the Team Anuj too. Struggling for the right turning point of life and settling faith for family in early days, Anuj said he was inspired by his wife and parents who have played a great role in his life for today whatever he is. From excellent customer satisfaction to customer support 24/7, Anuj and his team believe that serving is key for their success.

The journey of his life of devoting towards the Network Marketing world started in early days when family was hustling, and he was aspiring the vision to become one of the top successful Leader in the industry person who can help Individual to uplift their standard of living and impact economic empowerment for the Nation.

Started at a very tender age 15, Anuj has always felt to add values towards the economic development of the country. Without taking any financial back up from Family, decided to work day and night to set a new benchmark into the Network Marketing Industry. Seeing a multiple ups and down of life and devoting his life towards Network Marketing, Anuj has worked, HCL,

SOPRA Steria, QUANTM TECH, TCS and then Formed Team Anuj today which has impacted more than 20,000 lives and still counting. Anuj has proved when the vision is higher and the purpose is clear, we become unstoppable.

During COVID19 when the world was suffering from a huge impact, Anuj has served the Nation by providing free mental health guidance, community meals to the people in need, Sanitaires to all orphanages, Medical kits to all the community centres with the support of several NGOs of the Nation. Anuj believes that it is our moral responsibility to serve nation in need. Today also three times In a month he serves the Nation with all his capacity.

His social contribution and services have also been blessed by several cabinet ministers and spiritual leaders of this Nation. The biggest social responsibility which Anuj believes is "No Food Waste" theory which has been a main emotional social work which he takes along with him at every place he travels.

With a skilful mind and outstanding vision to leave a benchmark in the society, Anuj has joined hands with many social organizations to work upon with all his experience on social projects contributing India and believes that "There is no backspace is life". Entrepreneurs, leaders and business coaches like Anuj are an example for the next generation for his noble contribution towards humanity and scaling up his life to next level.

