TECHIN signs up with West Pharma to launch The MedTech Research Center of Excellence

"Arogyam", an online workshop and pitching event for budding entrepreneurs to put forward their ideas in the field of medical technology was launched with a GALA by Dr Rajan Khobragade, Principal Secretary Water Resources, Kerala and former Principal Secretary for Health and Family Welfare, in the presence of Dr Sanjay Behari, Director, Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology at The MedTech Research Center of Excellence (MedTech CoE).

The MedTech CoE is a partnership between West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drugs and healthcare products, and TECHIN, a startup-incubator Technology Innovation Foundation of IIT Palakkad.

The MedTech CoE is envisaged to provide a collaborative platform in the medical technology sector. Collaborating with leading medical colleges, hospitals, and research centers to make this initiative more focused on patients' health and well-being needs. Assist selected start-ups to build next-generation products with incubation and acceleration support.

Prof Sunil Kumar P B, Director IIT Palakkad, and Chairman of TECHIN said, "The need for innovating affordable and accessible medical technology for the Indian population is the driving force for this MedTech COE." while, Dr Rajan Khobragade in his keynote address emphasized on "The collaboration of technology and medical experts joining hands with the government to provide healthcare which has no adverse impact, is an improvement, is cost-effective and efficient."

Dr Sanjay Behari, in his keynote address urged "One should develop novel ideas that highlight accessibility, enhancing patient treatment and experience, invasive and non-invasive domiciliary care, data-driven insights."

Prof Jagadeesh Bayry, Faculty IIT Palakkad, Dr Anya Harry, CMO West, Mr. Prakash Bare, Entrepreneur, Silji Abraham, CTO West and Anoop Madhusudanan, VP Digital Marketing and Platforms, West were the other speakers.

A technical workshop was also held with the keynote speaker, Dr Thomas Alexander, Interventional Cardiologist, KMCH saying, "The need of the hour is Doctors, engineers, AI/ML specialists, pharmacologists, chemists to collaborate and come up with innovations. I hope MedTech COE at TECHIN provides this platform."

"MedTech startups have an arduous journey ahead. To ease the pain and provide the necessary impetus to rapid growth in the health sector, the MedTech CoE at TECHIN nurtures, providing appropriate inputs, and facilities for startups to transform their innovative solutions into global products," said Anuradha Shankar, CEO, TECHIN.

Anoop Madhusudanan, Vice President of Digital Marketing & Platform Platforms at West, welcomed the gathering while, Silji Abraham, CTO West Pharamceuticals, USA gave a context of West's vision and explained about the platform being built by West to take care of Data Security, Data flow management, connectivity of the IOT devices, data integrity, etc. This will enable the entrepreneurs to concentrate on the application.

The last date for applying for Arogyam is July 19, 2022. to submit the application form. For more information and to understand the guidelines, please visit: . Technology Innovation Foundation of IIT Palakkad(TECHIN) a startup incubator provides world-class business and technical mentoring, access to rapid prototyping facilities and funds, and connection to the market. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drugs and healthcare products.

