Technology Centre for MSMEs to come up at Kerala's Technopark

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 Decks have been cleared at the Technopark here on Tuesday to set up a MSME Technology Centre to be developed up by the Union government's Development Commissioner of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

This new development is part of the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation to set up 20 Technology Centres across India for the MSME sector.

As per the agreement, around 9.50 acres of land in Technocity (the 4th phase of Technopark) will be leased out for a period of 90 years to establish a Technology Centre with the primary focus to support industries, particularly MSMEs, through providing access to advanced manufacturing technologies, offering opportunities for technical skill development to youth, and providing technical and business advisory support.

Top officials of Technopark and the Central government exchanged the lease agreement here.

The facility, being developed under the TCEC (Technology Centres and Extension Centres) scheme of the Union Ministry, will augment the overall digital ecosystem of Kerala by providing access to advanced technologies, skill training, common facilities, technical support and business services to MSMEs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor