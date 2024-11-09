Teerth Gopicon Limited Achieves Exceptional EBITDA Growth Of 202 Percent In H1 FY24-25, Setting A New Milestone

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: Teerth Gopicon Limited, an EPC contractor specialising in civil, electrical, and mechanical infrastructure, has announced its unaudited financial results for H1 FY24-25.

Commenting on the performance, Dr Maheshbhai Kumbhani, Founder & Managing Director of Teerth Gopicon Limited, said, "We have made remarkable progress at Teerth over the past six months. This transformative half-year was highlighted by our listing on April 06, 2024. A defining moment this year was our expansion into renewable energy, a sector that aligns with our vision to support India's transition to a sustainable future. At our Extraordinary General Meeting on August 24, 2024, we amended our Object Clause to include renewable energy, marking our strategic entry into solar, wind, and hybrid projects. This significant diversification enhances our capacity to deliver impactful solutions across a broader spectrum while driving environmental sustainability.

Our order book has reached an impressive Rs1,081.25 Cr, reflecting our ongoing success in water supply and road infrastructure while also embracing new opportunities in the rapidly growing renewable energy sector. This progress is highlighted by our H1 FY24-25 results, which show an 82.04% increase in revenue to Rs6,812.00 lakhs, a 202.43% rise in EBITDA to Rs1,618.00 lakhs, and a 178.36% growth in PAT to Rs952.00 lakhs, showcasing our strong financial performance. The EBITDA margin increased to 23.75% from 14.30%, while the PAT margin improved to 13.98% from 9.14%. Building on this momentum, we are poised for the future with multiple renewable projects in the pipeline. From solar power installations to hybrid energy systems, our expanding portfolio in renewable energy is setting the stage for TGL to make a meaningful impact on India's sustainable development.

As we forge ahead, our commitment to excellence, transparency, and value creation remains unwavering. With a strong portfolio of renewable projects underway, TGL is well-prepared to contribute to India's infrastructure development, renewable energy, and environmental sustainability. Together with our trusted partners and the communities we serve, we're building a sustainable future, reflecting our enduring vision of Engineering Excellence and Crafting India's Bright Future."

